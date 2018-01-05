MX vs. ATV All Out Will Launch for the PlayStation in March

THQ Nordic has announced today that MX vs. ATV All Out will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year on March 27. To celebrate the news, the company has announced that players who pre-order the game at participating retailers will unlock the”Champion’s Pass,” which includes access to extra gear, parts, vehicles, and vehicle upgrades.

Those who pre-order the game digitally will also gain special access to the game four days early, where it will unlock on March 23. There has been no word yet on how many vehicles or stages will be included in the game, but with the release date right around the corner, it’s likely that more information will come out soon.

For more information on MX vs. ATV All Out, make sure to check out below courtesy of THQ Nordic:

In MX vs. ATV All Out, players start out on their own, private compound where they earn valuable upgrades while honing their racing skills – upgrades include gear, parts, MX bikes, ATVs and UTVs! Players can choose to explore massive open-world environments or compete in Supercross, Nationals, Opencross, Waypoint, and Tag events on all the biggest tracks with many top pro riders from around the world. All of this plus an insane stunt system in freestyle mode, two-player split-screen, and 16-players competing online. Key Features 2 player split-screen and 16 player online modes!

Various competition modes including Supercross, Nationals, Opencross, Waypoint, Tag and more!

Insane stunt system that tests your limits in freestyle mode!

Your own private compound that you can turn into a show room for all of your customized vehicles!

Vehicle tuning and upgrades with original performance parts!

Rider style! Choose gear from numerous companies or compete with one of the many top professional riders from around the world!

MX vs. ATV All Out is set to launch on March 27, 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]