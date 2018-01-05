Watch Over 40 Minutes of Paladins: Battlegrounds Gameplay

A battle royale mode is coming to Hi-Rez Studios’ popular free-to-play shooter Paladins. Called Paladins: Battlegrounds, the new game mode (which will launch later in 2018) is designed to be played in teams much like the core Paladins game. This and the hero-shooter attributes differentiates the title from games like PUBG and Fortnite Battle Royale can be seen in the recently unveiled Paladins: Battlegrounds gameplay demo.

Check out over 40 minutes of Paladins: Battlegrounds gameplay below:

Here’s a brief overview of the 100-player offering:

Designed from the ground-up to be played in teams, players must work together to survive in Paladins: Battlegrounds. Supports struggle to keep their Front Liners alive, while Damage Champions let the bullets fly and Flanks look for any possible assassination. Players spawn into a massive map — over 300 times the square footage of a typical Paladins’ Siege map. Then they hop onto their mounts and begin exploring, looting their way through more than four dozen outposts and tracking zeppelins that drop legendary gear. As the fog contracts, the stakes are raised. The last team standing wins. And that’s not easy with 100 players all fighting to win.

“Riding on a mount through this massive fantasy-themed map, looking for gear and cooperating with your team, Paladins: Battlegrounds delivers some of the feel of open-world MMO PvP but all within a 20-minute match,” said Todd Harris, Executive Producer of Paladins.

Paladins is free-to-play, and is available now. The Battlegrounds mode will also be free upon release, and is currently playable at the Hi-Rez Expo in an alpha form. The mode is expected to release later in 2018.