Watch the Injustice 2 Enchantress Gameplay Trailer

The first Injustice 2 Enchantress gameplay trailer has been released. It shows our first look at how the female warrior will play in NetherRealm’s fighting game. Enchantress will be available for Early Access on January 9 for the Ultimate Edition, Ultimate Pack, and Fighter Pack 3.

Here’s how Warner Bros. describes the upcoming Injustice 2 DLC character:

The all-too ordinary life of June Moone ended the day she was possessed by the Enchantress, a demonic sorceress with aspirations of world domination. Today, she fights for her very soul, struggling to harness the Enchantress’ magic for good. If she fails, the Enchantress will consume her – and our world won’t be far behind.

Check out the debut Injustice 2 Enchantress gameplay trailer below!

For more on Injustice 2, make sure to check out our review. Here’s what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say:

Injustice 2 may have the best single-player campaign of any fighting game. NetherRealm has hit a solid groove with their fighting games. A few new blocking mechanics help to add a touch more balance to the game’s environmental damage options, and the loot system is second to none. Microtransactions are always a tricky issue with any game, but by sticking to cosmetic items, purchases using additional cash aren’t necessary in order to get full enjoyment out of the game. Fighting game and DC fans alike should add this game to their collection as soon as possible.

Injustice 2 is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.