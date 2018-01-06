PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

FIFA 18 Was EU’s Most Downloaded PlayStation Game in 2017, Destiny 2 Didn’t Make Top 10

January 6, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

While last year’s Call of Duty maintains the series’ tradition of being the best-selling title of the year in Europe and North America, it was FIFA 18 that (unsurprisingly) topped the region’s PlayStation Store chart for 2017. Rocket League, Grand Theft Auto V, and Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy rounded up the top five.

Unlike the US, Destiny 2 failed to crack Europe’s top 10 but 2016’s FIFA game ended up claiming a spot!

Without further ado, here are the region’s best-sellers:

PS4:

  1. FIFA 2018
  2. Call of Duty WWII
  3. Rocket League
  4. GTA V
  5. Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
  6. Horizon Zero Dawn
  7. ARK: Survival Evolved
  8. FIFA 2017
  9. EA Sports UFC 2
  10. Rainbow Six Siege

PS VR:

  1. Batman Arkham VR
  2. Superhot
  3. Job Simulator
  4. PlayStation VR Worlds
  5. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  6. Robinson: The Journey
  7. Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes
  8. Driveclub VR
  9. Sports Bar
  10. Arizona Sunshine

DLC:

  1. Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
  2. Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
  3. Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
  4. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
  5. Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
  6. Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
  7. Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
  8. Diablo III – Rise of the Necromancer
  9. Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
  10. Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

PS Vita:

  1. Persona 4 Golden
  2. Assassin’s Creed III Liberation
  3. Minecraft
  4. God of War Collection
  5. Killzone Mercenary
  6. Tekken 6
  7. Gravity Rush
  8. Rayman Legends
  9. Street Fighter X Tekken
  10. FIFA 15

[Source: PlayStation Blog EU]

