FIFA 18 Was EU’s Most Downloaded PlayStation Game in 2017, Destiny 2 Didn’t Make Top 10

While last year’s Call of Duty maintains the series’ tradition of being the best-selling title of the year in Europe and North America, it was FIFA 18 that (unsurprisingly) topped the region’s PlayStation Store chart for 2017. Rocket League, Grand Theft Auto V, and Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy rounded up the top five.

Unlike the US, Destiny 2 failed to crack Europe’s top 10 but 2016’s FIFA game ended up claiming a spot!

Without further ado, here are the region’s best-sellers:

PS4:

FIFA 2018 Call of Duty WWII Rocket League GTA V Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy Horizon Zero Dawn ARK: Survival Evolved FIFA 2017 EA Sports UFC 2 Rainbow Six Siege

PS VR:

Batman Arkham VR Superhot Job Simulator PlayStation VR Worlds Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Robinson: The Journey Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes Driveclub VR Sports Bar Arizona Sunshine

DLC:

Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger Diablo III – Rise of the Necromancer Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

PS Vita:

Persona 4 Golden Assassin’s Creed III Liberation Minecraft God of War Collection Killzone Mercenary Tekken 6 Gravity Rush Rayman Legends Street Fighter X Tekken FIFA 15

[Source: PlayStation Blog EU]