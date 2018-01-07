Sledgehammer Reveals Call of Duty: WWII Weapon Tuning Updates That the Studio’s Considering

In a post on Reddit (via Charlie INTEL), Sledgehammer Games’ Michael Condrey has shared a list of Call of Duty: WWII weapon tuning updates that the developer is currently considering. Although no promises have been made, Condrey says that the team would like to have a constructive debate with players over the proposed changes, which are set to go live before The Resistance event in the coming weeks.

Without further ado, here’s what Sledgehammer is considering:

1) Kar98k. It’s currently setup to be the second most damaging sniper (to the Springfield by a small margin), but also the quickest scoping time weapon in the class. We’re considering an ADS in time nerf. 2) FG42. Did we go too far with the last fire rate nerf? Maybe. It’s a great weapon that we want to have as viable option with other ARs and SMGs. Might need to find a median between where it was, and where it is now. 3) M1Garand. Some sentiment of it being OP is mostly coming because of the kill potential at closer ranges. The difficulty of the weapon lies in its recoil when shot rapidly down range, but you don’t really feel the recoil when firing at close range due to recoil effecting range fights, and more consistent aim assist at closer ranges. May need to adjust fire rate, pull up time, and/ or reload time. 4) STG44. I love this weapon. And it’s such an iconic WWII assault rifle. It’s pretty versatile too. But it may need a slight buff to make it competitive with the BAR, Garand, and FG42 (if we buff as noted above), and viable against some of the most used SMGs.

Do note that this list isn’t definitive or comprehensive. If you’d like to partake in the discussion then head over to Reddit.