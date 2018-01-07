PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: January 9, 2018 – Little Drummer

It has been awhile since I got to write one of these, but the PS4 new releases are starting to happen finally! This week sees a bunch of smaller digital title, with not a single one of them coming on a physical disc. That’s not to say that there aren’t some interesting games releasing, though, just that you can purchase all of them without having to leave your house (that certainly sounds like a win-win to me). It’s also a solid week for PlayStation Vita owners as there are three interesting titles coming out. However, for those with PlayStation VR this is a great week to catch up on backlog, as nothing new is releasing.

Check out all of the PS4 new releases (and even some PlayStation Vita games) below:

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

PlayStation 4

Energy Invasion (PlayStation Network)

Happy Drummer (PlayStation Network)

Little Red Lie (PlayStation Network)

Planetbase (PlayStation Network)

Plox Neon (PlayStation Network)

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim (PlayStation Network)

PlayStation Vita

The Count Lucanor (PlayStation Network)

Energy Invasion (PlayStation Network)

Little Red Lie (PlayStation Network)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments what PlayStation 4 and or Vita games you plan to pick up this week, and if you’re excited for any of this week’s PS4 new releases.