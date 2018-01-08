Arkane Devs Talk Prey Design Philosophy

Learn About Prey’s Immersive Design Philosophy

Prey wound up being one of 2017’s most beloved, yet divisive, video game releases. A lot of this has to do with its design, which is reminiscent of system-heavy titles like System Shock. Thanks to Danny O’Dwyer and the team at Noclip, we now have a better understanding of what the team at Arkane was going for. Noclip just posted an excellent video talking to two members of the development staff about the shooter’s design.

Here what Ricardo Bare and Raphael Colantonio had to say about Prey‘s design:

For even more on the first-person shooter, check out our Prey review. Here’s what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say when it released:

While combat is unique in Prey, it is also one area that may frustrate some gamers. While you have a decent arsenal of weapons at your disposal, ammunition is constantly at a premium, as are resources to fabricate ammunition. Even on the game’s Normal difficulty setting, most enemies can kill you in just a couple of hits. So, combat requires you to always stay vigilant, but it is satisfying to figure out which mixture of mechanics will take down a Telepath enemy. Arkane Studios has another hit on their hands in the form of Prey. Some minor bugs aside, this is a horror fan’s dream come true. Prey may appear to be a first-person shooter on the surface, but there’s an RPG hidden just underneath its shiny graphics. You have the freedom to approach Prey in any way you desire, and it’s unlikely any two players will have the same experience. With an intriguing story, impressive ambiance, and challenging gameplay, Prey is a must-own game that has found a unique take on psychological horror in game form.

Prey is available now for PlayStation 4.