Big Updates Headed to Assassin’s Creed Origins This Month, Title Update and First Major Expansion

Assassin’s Creed Origins is set to get some big updates this month, and Ubisoft has laid out the roadmap that players can expect for the remainder of January. First up is a title update that will bring a new quest to celebrate Origins‘ first expansion. Along with that, the first expansion, called The Hidden Ones, will bring a major new story component to the game. The Hidden Ones is included as part of the season pass or as a purchase for those who did not get the pass.

We hope you enjoyed the festive season and best wishes for 2018 from the entire Assassin’s Creed team! Without further ado, here’s what’s in store for Assassin’s Creed Origins in January. Title Update A new title update will be released in January to add more content to the game. Here’s what you can look forward to: A new quest to celebrate the arrival of the first expansion, The Hidden Ones

Update to the Heka chests item pool, which adds the items from the Nightmare and First Civilization packs, as well as the Gladiator and Wacky packs to the pool

A new option to sell outfits at weaver shops The Hidden Ones January marks the arrival of the first major expansion, The Hidden Ones. In this expansion, Bayek and the Assassins will clash with the Romans, who occupy an all-new region in the game. Here’s what you can look forward to: Delve into an all-new vast story

A level cap increase from 40 to 45

The Hidden Ones will be available for no additional cost to Season Pass owners Trials of the Gods We hope one of your New Year’s resolutions for 2018 is fighting the gods, if you haven’t already! You’ll be able to face two of the deities again this month. Anubis – January 9–16

Sobek – January 23–30 In-game Store & Ubisoft Club Updates Almighty Pack – January 16 For Honor Pack – January 30 Ubisoft Club Warden’s Oath Outfit – January 30 You can obtain this outfit as a Ubisoft Club Reward for 40 Uplay Units. Harlequin and Chop-Chop items – January 2018 Good news! All players will be able to get the previously exclusive weapons in the Community Creation Contest as a Ubisoft Club Reward!

Assassin’s Creed Origins is a massive game that was very well received, and this shows Ubisoft’s intentions to make the game even bigger. Here’s a bit from our review:

Assassin’s Creed Origins blew my expectations away in so many areas, but there’s still something missing that made the likes of Assassin’s Creed II and Brotherhood so special. However, this is most definitely the best title since then, and one that I’ll be jumping back into very soon. The new combat system makes for some incredibly satisfying moments, while the design of the world is only matched by the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Ubisoft Montreal can be proud knowing that they’ve delivered a level of AAA-production that likely won’t be seen again until Cyberpunk 2077 rolls around, but there’s just that last leap of faith that needs to be made to once again deliver a generation defining game.

Are you excited for the January Assassin’s Creed Origins update?

[Source: Ubisoft]