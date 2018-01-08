Check out the Full List of Trophies for InnerSpace
Last month, PolyKnight Games revealed their upcoming exploration flying game, InnerSpace. The game, which sees players exploring a universe filled with planets that are inside-out, is due out next week on January 16, and now players can have a look at what type of trophies they can expect to unlock in the game.
Players will come into the world of InnerSpace at the tail end of civilization, exploring the ruins as you uncover the story of the worlds. You play the Cartographer, trying your best to figure out why the world is the way it is, and how it got that way. Eric Brodie – the CEO of PolyKnight Games – promises this isn’t a post-apocalyptic affair, however, and that it’s more about finding beauty in the decayed world that you’re exploring. Ruins will still be there, and some forms of life will still inhabit the planets, so it’s up to you to figure out exactly what’s happening as you explore.
Check out the full list of InnerSpace trophies below:
Platinum
- Cartographer
Collect all trophies.
Gold
- Flying Fish
While breaching the water from dive mode, pass over land before entering the water once more.
- The Sunfish
Encounter the Sunfish.
- The Flock
Encounter the Flock.
- The Leviathan
Encounter the Leviathan.
- The Hologram
Encounter the Warden.
- Escape
Encounter the Serpent.
- Loremaster
Collect every relic in the inverse.
- Fleet
Unlock all planes.
- Icarus-proof
Fly into a world’s sun.
- Full Bloom
Pollinate the Accordian Blooms in the Sunchamber.
Silver
- Friends
Visit your companions.
- No Strings Attached
Cut down a hanging garden or Windcatcher.
Bronze
- Collector
Collect your first relic.
- First Wings
Unlock your first airframe.
InnerSpace is set to launch on the PlayStation 4 on January 16, 2018.