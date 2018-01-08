PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Check out the Full List of Trophies for InnerSpace

January 8, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

Last month, PolyKnight Games revealed their upcoming exploration flying game, InnerSpace. The game, which sees players exploring a universe filled with planets that are inside-out, is due out next week on January 16, and now players can have a look at what type of trophies they can expect to unlock in the game.

Players will come into the world of InnerSpace at the tail end of civilization, exploring the ruins as you uncover the story of the worlds. You play the Cartographer, trying your best to figure out why the world is the way it is, and how it got that way. Eric Brodie – the CEO of PolyKnight Games – promises this isn’t a post-apocalyptic affair, however, and that it’s more about finding beauty in the decayed world that you’re exploring. Ruins will still be there, and some forms of life will still inhabit the planets, so it’s up to you to figure out exactly what’s happening as you explore.

Check out the full list of InnerSpace trophies below:

Platinum

  • Cartographer
    Collect all trophies.

Gold

  • Flying Fish
    While breaching the water from dive mode, pass over land before entering the water once more.
  • The Sunfish
    Encounter the Sunfish.
  • The Flock
    Encounter the Flock.
  • The Leviathan
    Encounter the Leviathan.
  • The Hologram
    Encounter the Warden.
  • Escape
    Encounter the Serpent.
  • Loremaster
    Collect every relic in the inverse.
  • Fleet
    Unlock all planes.
  • Icarus-proof
    Fly into a world’s sun.
  • Full Bloom
    Pollinate the Accordian Blooms in the Sunchamber.

Silver

  • Friends
    Visit your companions.
  • No Strings Attached
    Cut down a hanging garden or Windcatcher.

Bronze

  • Collector
    Collect your first relic.
  • First Wings
    Unlock your first airframe.

InnerSpace is set to launch on the PlayStation 4 on January 16, 2018.

