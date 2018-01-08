Check out the Full List of Trophies for InnerSpace

Last month, PolyKnight Games revealed their upcoming exploration flying game, InnerSpace. The game, which sees players exploring a universe filled with planets that are inside-out, is due out next week on January 16, and now players can have a look at what type of trophies they can expect to unlock in the game.

Players will come into the world of InnerSpace at the tail end of civilization, exploring the ruins as you uncover the story of the worlds. You play the Cartographer, trying your best to figure out why the world is the way it is, and how it got that way. Eric Brodie – the CEO of PolyKnight Games – promises this isn’t a post-apocalyptic affair, however, and that it’s more about finding beauty in the decayed world that you’re exploring. Ruins will still be there, and some forms of life will still inhabit the planets, so it’s up to you to figure out exactly what’s happening as you explore.

Platinum Cartographer

Collect all trophies. Gold Flying Fish

While breaching the water from dive mode, pass over land before entering the water once more.

Encounter the Sunfish.

Encounter the Flock.

Encounter the Leviathan.

Encounter the Warden.

Encounter the Serpent.

Collect every relic in the inverse.

Unlock all planes.

Fly into a world’s sun.

Pollinate the Accordian Blooms in the Sunchamber. Silver Friends

Visit your companions.

Cut down a hanging garden or Windcatcher. Bronze Collector

Collect your first relic.

Unlock your first airframe.

InnerSpace is set to launch on the PlayStation 4 on January 16, 2018.