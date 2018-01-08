EA Reveals how the FIFA 18 Team of the Year Roster Will be Selected

Every year, the FIFA Ultimate Team game mode gets updated with what the folks behind the game called the Team of the Year. Usually, these are players who went above and beyond in their playing, and were true stars at their positions. For the 2017 Team of the Year roster, EA is changing it up a bit, and allowing others to vote for who deserves a spot.

The 55 nominees for the EA SPORTS Team of the Year revealed! See them all and learn how the winners will be chosen: https://t.co/pJJlt1Z529 #TOTY #FIFA #FUT pic.twitter.com/pIQ7LZGQUf — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 8, 2018

According to EA, the 2017 Team of the Year roster will be voted on by a “carefully curated list” filled with members of the media, athletes, and even FIFA community members. Those who were chosen to be a judge will receive a custom-built ballet box that includes a shortlist of 55 of the world’s most elite soccer players. Each ballot recipient will cast their vote by posting a photo on social media of their particular Team of the Year, consisting of three attackers, three midfielders, four defenders, and one goalkeeper. Ballots will make up 60% of the total vote and EA’s votes make up the other 40%. Fans who want to follow along with the voting can follow the hashtag “#TOTYVote.”

The final Team of the Year roster will be announced next week on January 15, and special player items will be available in packs for a limited time in FIFA 18’s Ultimate Team mode. For the full look behind the process and to check out all 55 eligible players, head over to the FIFA Ultimate Team website, and don’t forget to let us know in the comment section below who you would choose for your Team of the Year.