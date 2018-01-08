UK Sales Chart: FIFA 18 Dethrones Call of Duty: WWII, Ending its Nearly Three Month Reign

The UK sales chart for last week were made available today, and for the first time in nearly 10 weeks, Call of Duty: WWII has been dethroned as the top selling game. FIFA 18, a perennial contender for one of the two best selling games, has overtaken the World War II-themed shooter to take the top spot. Call of Duty: WWII has slid into the #2 spot, with Grand Theft Auto V climbing back into the top 3.

Elsewhere on the list, a ton of movement has been seen around the list. Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds climbed back into the top 10, with Rocket League: Collector’s Edition also jumping up into the #11 spot.

Here’s the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending January 6, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

FIFA 18 Call of Duty: WWII Grand Theft Auto V Assassin’s Creed Origins Star Wars Battlefront II The Sims 4 Playunknown’s Battlegrounds Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Forza Motorsport 7 Rocket League: Collector’s Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Need for Speed Payback Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy LEGO Worlds Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare L.A. Noire Gran Turismo: Sport WWE 2K18

Fore more on the now two time highest seller, make sure to check out our FIFA 18 review:

FIFA 18 is an incredible football game that has something to offer every gamer. There’s a very human and relatable story to be found in Alex Hunter’s latest chapter, and those who just want polished gameplay will find just that in its many different modes. In addition, anyone who is a fan of the beautiful game will want to check out this year’s installment.

