Recent Cover Story Unveils a new Batch of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Details

Not a whole lot is known about the upcoming Warhammer: Vermintide 2, but that should change after today, as PC Gamer UK just featured the game on its January 2018 cover. As such, had a big story go up with some new information revealed about the upcoming game. According to the feature, players can expect a ton of changes and additions to the game that will help to enhance the game from its predecessor.

The feature, which delves into a various information about the upcoming game, revealed that more death animations and dismemberment will be found in the game, along with enemy factions have more variety in the way they fight and present themselves. Due to the increase in special enemies, players will be able to experience something new in almost every level, according to CEO Martin Wahlund.

As for the heroic changes, an overhaul to the loot system will result in players getting a loot chest at the end of every level, acting as a possible replacement to Ranald’s bones, the previous system in the game. Players will also find that weapons will change stats in the game, with some giving out extra health or enhancing a players dodging or blocking skills. Should players choose to participate in tougher challenges, the reward will be greater, including more cosmetic items like skins for heroes.

There’s ton more information to pick apart on Reddit, where the feature was dissected by user “lichtdwarf,” so make sure to check it out.

For more information on the sequel to Warhammer: End Times, check out below:

Vermintide 2 is a visually stunning and ground breaking melee action game pushing the boundaries of the first person co-op genre. The game introduces the dark, bloody and twisted Chaos as an enemy faction. Other new features include 15 hero careers, new environments, talent trees and the proprietary Heroic Deeds System. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is heading towards PC and consoles. “Vermintide 2 is the evolution of the genre. If you liked the first game, you’ll love the second.” says Martin Wahlund, CEO of Fatshark, and continues “We have listened to the community, analyzed hours and hours of online playthroughs, and combined this with our passion for co-op games to bring you the very best experience possible.”

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will release Q1 2018 on consoles and PC.

[Source: Reddit]