Ni no Kuni II is More Violent than the Original Game According to ESRB

The ESRB rating for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is now available. It’s not particularly surprising, although it’s worth noting that the role-playing game received a Teen rating for fantasy violence and mild blood. This is higher than the rating for the original PS3 title, which received an E10+ rating. The summary does include a concise explanation of combat, and lists some of the foes that players can expect to battle.

View the full Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom ESRB rating below:

This is an adventure role-playing game in which players assume the role of a man helping a half-human child defeat an evil force to become king. From a third-person perspective, players explore environments and engage in melee combat against fantasy creatures (e.g., half-human soldiers, skeletons, monsters). Characters use swords, fireballs, pistols, and arrows to defeat enemies. Combat is highlighted by impact sounds, cries of pain, and occasional gunfire. A handful of cutscenes depict quick splashes of blood when characters are shot.

If you want even more information on Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, you can always check our E3 preview:

Every so often a truly unique gem rises above the rest of the games, and some of these titles are strong enough to shine long far beyond their release year. Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is one such game, having landed as our RPG of the year in 2013 in spite of it being an English port of the Japanese version that released in 2011. That’s right, it was that good. Ni no Kuni meshes stunning Studio Ghibli style art with some of the best JRPG mechanics to create one of the few games that I was ever sad to get a Platinum on, just because the adventure had come to an end. The announcement of Ni no Kuni 2 has me back on the edge of my seat and E3 2017 finally gave me a chance to go hands-on with it, if only for a brief period. Once again, Level 5 is blurring the line between interactivity and animation. Headed by an all-star development team straight from Studio Ghibli, and the same team that made the first game, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is in good hands.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is set to release March 23, 2018.

[Source: ESRB]