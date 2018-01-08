PSA: You Still Have Time to Take Advantage of These PS4 Deals

This week’s PlayStation Store Sales are coming to an end tomorrow, but it’s not too late to take advantage of several great PS4 deals on the North American PlayStation Store. By taking a look at the current deals, you’ll find discounts on some AAA games for PlayStation 4 & Vita, many great PlayStation 3 titles, and a bunch of other offerings. It’s always an exciting week on the PlayStation Store.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on January 9 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed include PlayStation Plus prices if applicable.

All Deals PlayStation 4 ABZU – $7.99 ($9.99)

Aegis of Earth: Prostonovus Assault – $11.99

AreA Deluxe – $19.99

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders – $5.99 ($8.99)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy – $9.99

Atelier Firis – $35.99

Atelier Sophie – $29.99

Attack on Titan – $29.99

ATV Drift & Tricks – $14.99

Back to the Future: The Game – $4.99 ($6.99)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar – $20.99

Battle Worlds: Kronos – $3.99

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – $35.99

Birthdays the Beginning – $15.99

Black the Fall – $8.99

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $17.99

Bloodborne Complete Edition – $13.99

Blood Bowl 2 – $5.99

Bound – $6.99

Broforce – $3.74

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back – $14.99

Butcher – Special Edition – $5.19

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $29.99 Digital Deluxe – $64.99 Legacy – $47.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – $29.99

Children of Zodiarcs – $12.59

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus – $4.49

Cladun Returns; This is Sengoku – $15.99

CounterSpy – $5.24

Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online – $29.99

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition – $11.99

Darknet – $7.49

Dark Rose Valkyrie – $14.99

Dark Souls III – $20.99 Deluxe – $33.99

Day D Tower Rush – $2.79

DC Universe Online Episode Pack 1 – $8.99 Episode Pack 2 – $8.99 Episode Pack 3 – $23.99 Episode Pack 4 – $23.99

Dead by Daylight Special Edition – $17.99 The Halloween Chapter – $4.79

Dead Island Definitive Collection – $11.99 Dead Island – $4.99 Riptide – $4.99 Retro Revenge – $1.99

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round – $15.99

Dead Rising Triple Pack – $20.81

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – $12.49

DmC Devil May Cry – $11.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $29.99 Rise of the Necromancer – $9.74

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – $29.99

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance – $15.99

Doodle God, Devil & Kingdom – $5.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse – $9.99 + Season Pass – $16.24

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $23.99 Deluxe – $35.99

Drawful 2 – $2.99

Dreamfall Chapters – $7.49

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – $4.99

DYING: Reborn Ultimate Bundle – $2.49

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends – $17.99

ELEX – $41.99

Entwined – $3.49

Escape Goat 2 – $0.99

Escape Plan Ultimate – $5.24

Euro Fishing – $7.99 Urban Edition – $10.49

EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone – $14.99

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $17.99

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force – $12.49

Farming Simulator 15 – $8.99 Complete Edition – $27.99 Official Expansion – $10.49

Farming Simulator 17 Premium – $33.74 Big Bud – $10.49 KUHN – $10.49

Fat Princess Adventures – $1.99

Flower – $2.44

flOw – $2.09

Goat Simulator – $2.99 The GOATY – $8.99

Grand Kingdom – $15.99

Gravity Rush Remastered – $11.99

Gravity Rush 2 – $19.99

Grim Fandango Remastered – $2.99

Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator – $7.99

Hatsune Miku Project Diva X – $24.99

Hitman – GOTY Edition – $35.99 Upgrade – $11.99

Homefront: The Revolution – $11.99

Hotline Miami Collection – $9.99

Human Fall Flat – $5.24

Hunting Simulator – $15.99

Infamous First Light – $5.99

Infamous Second Son – $7.99

Ironcast – $2.99

Just Dance 2017 – $19.99 Gold – $23.99

JYDGE – $8.99

KickBeat – $1.99

Killing Floor 2 – $15.99

Killzone Shadow Fall – $4.99 Intercept – $4.99

Kona – $11.99

LEGO Jurassic World – $9.99

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $9.99 Deluxe – $11.99

LEGO Ninjago – $20.99

Lock’s Quest – $5.99

Lords of the Fallen – $3.99 Complete Edition – $5.99

Lost Sea – $2.99

Mad Max – $9.99

Magicka 2 – $3.74

Malicious Fallen – $10.49

Marvel Quest: Dark Reign – $1.49

Megadimension Neptunia VII – $11.99

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes – $4.99 ($6.99)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – $13.39

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $20.09

Metro Redux – $8.99 2033 – $4.99 Last Light – $4.99

Micro Machines World Series – $17.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $41.99 Silver – $55.99 Gold – $69.99

Mighty No. 9 – $4.99

Minecraft Story Mode – $5.99 Adventure Pass – $2.99 Deluxe – $8.99

Moon Hunters – $5.99

Mordhelm: City of the Damned – $9.99

Nidhogg 2 – $11.99

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence – Ascension – $23.99

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $23.99

Omega Quintet – $4.49

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $7.24

Outlast 2 – $14.99

Overcooked Gourmet – $6.79 Holiday – $6.79

Pillars of Eternity – $29.9

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate – $11.99

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness – $15.99

Pyre – $9.99

Rainbow Moon- $2.99

Resident Evil 0 – $7.99

Resident Evil 4 – $7.99

Resident Evil 5 – $7.99

Resident Evil 6 – $7.99

Resident Evil 7 biohazard – $23.99

Resident Evil Deluxe Origins Bundle – $15.99

Resogun – $2.99

Ride 2 – $17.99

Rocket League – GOTY – $14.99

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 – $29.99 Fame & Strategy Bundle – $41.99

Ronin – $2.49

Royal Defense Complete Edition – $3.99

Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell – $7.49

Samurai Warriors 4 Empires – $24.99

Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada – $29.99

Shadow of the Beast – $6.99

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter – $9.99

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – $10.49

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – $8.49

Sniper Elite 4 – $20.39 Deluxe – $30.59

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – $19.79

SODESCO Collection – $19.99

Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle – $6.99

Snow Moto Racing Freedom – $17.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew – $24.99

SteamWorld Dig 2 – $14.99

Steins;Gate 0 – $15.99

Styx Bundle – $17.99

Super Stardust Ultra – $4.54

Tekken 7 – $29.99 Deluxe – $46.74

The Coma: Recut – $7.49 Deluxe – $8.15

The Dwarves – $7.99

theHunter: Call of the Wild – $27.99

The Jackbox Party Bundle – $17.99 The Jackbox Party Pack – $8.74

The Last Guardian – $19.99

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Deluxe – $14.99

The Pure Bundle – $12.49

The Shadow Warrior Collection – $23.99

The Surge: Complete Edition – $35.99

The Technomancer – $9.99

This is the Police – $7.99

This War of Mine: The Little Ones – $7.49

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak – $9.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $19.99 Complete – $39.99 Year 2 Gold – $29.59

Tom Clancy’s The Division – $14.99 Gold – $29.69

Toukiden 2 – $35.99

Tour de France 2016 – $9.99

Tour de France 2017 – $12.49

Trine 3 – $4.39

Trine Bundle – $4.49

Trine Trilogy – $7.49

Typoman Deluxe – $4.79

Umbrella Corps – $5.99 Deluxe – $7.99

Uncharted 4 – $19.99

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – $7.99

Vector Unit Triple Pack – $3.99

Vermintide: The Arrogance Lost Collection – $7.99

The Walking Dead: Michonne – $4.49

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $6.24 ($8.74)

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $6.24

Waddle Home – $1.99

Wand Wars – $2.39

Warriors All-Stars – $41.99

Watch Dogs 2 – $19.79 Deluxe – $25.19 Gold – $39.99

Wheels of Aurelia – $1.99

Wild Guns Reloaded – $11.99

Worms Battlegrounds – $4.99

WRC 5 & 6 Deluxe – $11.99

WRC 6 – $9.99

The Witness – $9.99

The Wolf Among Us – $6.24 ($8.74)

Wuppo – $15.99

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – $11.99

Yooka-Laylee – $13.59

Zombie Army Trilogy – $9.99 PlayStation 3 Aegis of Earth: Prostonovus Assault – $8.99

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!! – $4.99

Attack on Titan – $29.99

Back to the Future: The Game – $4.99

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $14.99

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Bundle – $12.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops With First Strike – $19.59 Ultimate Edition – $27.74 & Black Ops II – $29.59

Call of Duty: Black Ops II & Season pass Bundle – $29.49 Season Pass – $24.49 Game w/ Revolution Map Pack – $19.49

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – $14.49

Call of Duty Classic – $9.79

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus – $9.79

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Ultimate Edition – $29.39 with DLC Collection – $14.69

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Bundle – $14.79

Castlevania Harmony of Despair – $3.74

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 – $9.99

CounterSpy – $5.24

Diablo III Ultimate Evil Edition – $11.99

Drakengard – $7.49

Entwined – $3.49

Ethan: Meteor Hunter – $2.49

Farming Simulator 15 – $4.99 Official Expansion (Silver) – $6.99

flOw – $2.09

Game of Thrones – $4.99

Guacamelee Bundle – $5.99

Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- – $7.99

Jurassic Park – $3.99

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign – $1.49

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance – $4.99

Metal Gear Solid 2 HD – $3.74

Metal Gear Solid 3 HD – $3.74

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection – $9.99

Metal gear Solid: Peace Walker – $4.99

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes – $4.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – $13.39

Metro Last Light Complete – $4.99

Mighty No. 9 – $4.99

Minecraft Story Mode Deluxe – $8.99

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $19.99

Prototype – $7.99

Prototype 2 Gold – $8.99

Prototype Franchise Bundle – $9.99

Record of Agarest Series War Bundle – $11.99

Record of Agarest War 2 – $5.99

Record of Agarest War Zero – $4.49

Sound Shapes – $6.99

Tecmo Bowl Throwback – $4.99

The Jackbox Party Bundle – $17.99

The Jackbox Party Pack – $9.99

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs – $7.99

The Walking Dead: Michonne – $4.49

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $4.99

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $3.74

The Wolf Among Us – $3.74 PlayStation Vita 21 in 1 Ultimate Bundle – $15.99

Adventures of Mana – $4.99

Aegis of Earth: Prostonovus Assault – $8.99

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!! – $4.99

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy – $9.99

Atelier Firis – $23.99

Atelier Sophie – $19.99

Attack on Titan – $29.99

Bad Apple Wars – $23.99

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – $23.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified – $9.59

Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ – $11.99 ($19.99)

Collar X Malice – $23.99

CounterSpy – $5.24

Darkest Dungeon – $11.99

Drinkbox Vita Collection – $9.99

Drive Girls – $17.99

Entwined – $3.49

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky – $11.99

Flower – $2.44

flOw – $2.09

Grand Kingdom – $11.99

Grim Fandango Remastered – $2.99

Guacamelee Bundle – $5.99

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X – $19.99

Mecho Tales – $3.99

Metal Gear Solid 2 – $3.74

Metal Gear Solid 3 – $3.74

Mind Zero – $7.49 ($12.49)

Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection – $10.49

Norn9: Var Commons – $11.99 ($19.99)

Period Cube ~Shackles of Amadeus~ – $23.99

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate – $2.99

Resogun – $2.99

Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune – $19.99

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle – $6.99

SteamWorld Dig 2 – $14.99

Steins;Gate 0 – $11.99

TorqueL – $3.99

Toukiden 2 – $23.99

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $4.99

The Walking Dead: Season Two – $4.99

The Wolf Among Us – $6.24 ($8.74)

Valkyrie Drive Bhikkhuni – $20.99

XBlaze Lost: Memories – $11.99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $19.99 PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for January.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales?