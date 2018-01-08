Rebellion Announces it has Acquired Radiant Worlds

Earlier today, video game publisher Rebellion Developments announced that they had acquired fellow British development studio Radiant Worlds for an undisclosed amount. The studio formerly known as Radiant Worlds will now be known by Rebellion Warwick, joining Rebellion Liverpool as a sister studio to the company’s main headquarters in Oxford.

We’re delighted to announce our acquisition of Radiant Worlds. Full press release below. pic.twitter.com/sWtM1tAoi4 — Rebellion® (@Rebellion) January 8, 2018

“To bring such great people to the company, just after our 25th birthday, is quite remarkable,” said Rebellion CEO and co-founder Jason Kingsley OBE. “It’s been a great year for us and we have a lot of plans to help make 2018, 2019 and beyond bigger and even greater years for Rebellion.”

According to Philip Oliver, the deal is one that he’s incredibly happy about. “We’ve known the Kingsleys for many years and have always had enormous respect for them and the company they’ve built. We know that our core values of creativity, passion, and ambition are mirrored by Rebellion, and we’re excited to be part of their amazing team.”

Richard Smithies, the outgoing Chairman and Chief Operating Officer for Radiant Worlds, offered excitement at what the future of the company will hold. “We’ve managed to build one of the financially strongest and most talented development studios in the UK. I wish everyone now working with Rebellion every success for the future.”

According to the press release for the acquisition, Rebellion Warwick will immediately transition and begin working on current projects, including the 1930s co-op adventure game Strange Brigade, and will work on future projects based on other Rebellion IPs such as Sniper Elite, Evil Genius, Battlezone, and more. Philip and Andre Oliver, the founders of Radiant Worlds, will remain at Rebellion Warwick.