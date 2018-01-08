A Never Before Seen BioShock Easter Egg was Revealed by a Developer

It’s not totally uncommon for easter eggs to be found in games years after they have been released. Oftentimes players will stumble upon something no one else has, or a community will finally crack something they’ve been trying to figure out forever. Today, one such easter egg was found in BioShock, a game that just celebrated its 10 year anniversary a few months ago.

Former 2K Marin developer shares industry stories anonymously on 4chan.

> anon doubts the poster is legit.

> developer responds by referencing an obscure bug in Bioshock 1, as a form of proof.

> confirmed real. pic.twitter.com/TFJc7pomBb — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) January 6, 2018

In a surprising twist, the easter egg wasn’t found by a random player or community, but revealed by a developer themselves, on 4chan of all places. In a random thread on the site, a developer claiming to have worked with 2K Marin for BioShock 2 was asked to prove his identity, and he did so by providing players with the path to finding a bug that has never been publicly found. To do so, players had to jump into any version of BioShock 1 and complete the following tasks:

In BioShock 1, go to the second half of Hephaestus where you first encounter Ryan in person. Use Incinerate to get you down to 1 HP, then use it again on the area where the cutscene triggers and walk into it. You’ll die right when the scene starts, but wind up in a Vita Chamber outside the map. Turn on Art Captions and you’ll see a developer message about Paul Hellquist not doing his job. No one has found this bug yet publicly, it’s in all versions. Cheers.

The moment was later captured by Nick Monroe on Twitter, who shared the moment for all the Internet to remember (seen above). Crazy enough, when people attempted to try it, the bug was successful, which just goes to show you never know who you’re talking to when anonymity is provided.

[Source: Geek Culture Podcast]