Watch Five Minutes of Metal Gear Survive Single Player Gameplay

While the draw of Metal Gear Survive is largely being able to experience the Metal Gear Solid V combat loop with friends, the wave-based survival game will also be able to be played solo. IGN just uploaded over five minutes of Metal Gear Survive single player gameplay footage, and it’s a good look at how the game will play solo. This should ease concerns over those lone wolf types.

View the new Metal Gear Survive single player gameplay below:

For more on the upcoming third-person action game, check out our Metal Gear Survive preview from E3 2017. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say after going hands-on with it.

While I only got to check out the cooperative multiplayer portion of Metal Gear Survive, there is a fully fledged single-player component. All of the rewards that players receive from the co-op sessions will feed back into the solo campaign, so players can then craft new weapons and gear. Konami wasn’t ready to detail the solo mode, but the solid multiplayer has me excited to learn more. Some may want to dismiss Metal Gear Survive as a sort of cash grab by Konami, but it’s clear that a lot of effort has gone into making this a worthwhile spin-off. It certainly helps to have the Metal Gear Solid Vgameplay as an incredible base to start off with, but this new cooperative riff on that is a fresh experience. It’s coming along very nicely as its early 2018 release nears, and I can’t wait to see what the full game offers.

Metal Gear Survive is set to release February 20, 2018.

[Source: IGN]