Instructor Keith Shadis and More Confirmed Playable in Attack on Titan 2

Koei Tecmo Games has published a new information batch on their upcoming game Attack on Titan 2 at the latest Weekly Famitsu magazine. This batch confirms four veteran characters being added to the playable roster, which are Instructor Keith Shadis, Captain Kitz Weilman, Commander Dot Pixis, and Commander-in-Chief Darius Zackley. As of this batch, Attack on Titan 2 is currently known to have 37 playable characters, in addition to the feature to create an original character.

The Famitsu article also details the online features in Attack on Titan 2. Online co-op is implemented in this game from the get-go, and there is also a new Joint Development feature where two players can cooperate to customize equipment by providing materials, and the resulting item will be available to both players. In addition to co-op, this game will also have a Team Versus mode that has players compete in groups of four people.

Koei Tecmo’s Attack on Titan 2 is being developed by Omega-Force of Dynasty Warriors and Toukiden fame. It will be released on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam worldwide. The Japanese release on March 15 has an exclusive PlayStation Vita version, while the Western release on March 20 will instead have an exclusive Xbox One version.

[Sources: Famitsu, Ryokutya]