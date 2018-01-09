Check Out This Impressive 32cm Far Cry 5 Figurine

Ubisoft is giving diehard fans of Far Cry 5 (you know, the type that form before the game is even released) the chance to buy a 32cm figurine called The Father’s Calling. The Far Cry 5 figurine is of priest Joseph Seed, who will play a pivotal role in the first-person shooter’s story. The figure releases March 22, 2018, and is a PVC figurine that features a “removable gun on its hand and a removable sceptre on its base.”

Here’s how Ubisoft’s official store describes the £49.99 Far Cry 5 figurine:

FIGURINE DESCRIPTION Your Father is calling to you… Joseph Seed is not only a priest, but also the charismatic leader of the Project at Eden’s Gate. Discover a new Ubicollectibles figurine showing the Father rousing his believers to defend their holy project. CHARACTER DESCRIPTION From a shithole in Georgia, through foster homes and abuse of all sorts, Joseph toughened up and grew into a charismatic and visionary leader. Joseph founded and started leading the Project at Eden’s Gate after hearing voices telling him the world would soon come to an end, and that he had been chosen to save the souls of 3,000 selected people.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out my Far Cry 5 preview from PAX West. Here’s a snippet:

I did much better on my second attempt, as I took down the enemy aircraft in about a minute of action. The key was using my guns rather than the rockets my plane had. Once I figured that out, I was able to finish the final mission of the demo with ease. I saw a lot of variety in the 20-minutes of Far Cry 5 I played, and was really impressed overall. From a gameplay perspective, Far Cry 5 largely sticks to what has worked for the series in the past. Despite a sense of familiarity, it manages to avoid feeling redundant thanks to a drastic change in scenery. The rural USA setting not only changes how the action unfolds, but it also worked to create a more grounded experience for myself. Hope County felt like many places I’ve been to, and seeing it overran by psychopath cultists really struck a chord. I’m excited to see how everything unfolds when Far Cry 5 releases next year.

Far Cry 5 releases on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.