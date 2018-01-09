View the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Trophy List; Will You Get the Platinum?

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is set to release January 30, 2018 for PlayStation 4, and now we’ve got a full look at the fighting game’s trophy list. It’s the pretty usual fare for a fighting game, as it encourages players to use a wide variety of characters. Players will also have to play a lot of online play, as one of the trophies require 300 ranked wins.

Check out the full Dissidia Final Fantasy NT trophy list below:

Platinum Champion of Champions

Obtained all trophies. Gold Hardened Veteran

Won three hundred ranked matches.

Claimed treasure three hundred times. Silver Guardian of Divine Will

Defeated all the summons and Shinryu on Hard difficulty.

Won one hundred ranked matches.

Claimed treasure one hundred times.

Obtained fifty titles within the game.

Unlocked all memories related to the story.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Sephiroth. Bronze Master of Many Faces

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Bartz.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Golbez.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Terra.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Kefka.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Kain.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Cecil.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Cloud.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Exdeath.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Zidane.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Squall.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Ultimecia.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Onion Knight.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Kuja.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Tidus.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Jecht.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Shantotto.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Vaan.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Lightning.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Y’shtola.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Noctis.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Ramza.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Cloud of Darkness.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Warrior of Light.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as the Emperor.

Completed Story Trial IV in gauntlet mode.

Unlocked ten memories related to the story.

Unlocked fifteen memories related to the story.

Unlocked twenty memories related to the story.

Unlocked twenty-five memories related to the story.

Obtained all the EX skills and summons.

Completed the Basic Trial in gauntlet mode.

Completed Story Trial I in gauntlet mode.

Completed Story Trial II in gauntlet mode.

Completed Story Trial III in gauntlet mode.

Completed Story Trial V in gauntlet mode.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Firion.

Completed Summon Trial in gauntlet mode.

Obtained ten titles within the game.

Won ten ranked matches.

Defeated three opponents by yourself in a single ranked match fifteen times.

Won thirty ranked matches without taking HP damage.

Interrupted five enemy attacks in a single ranked match thirty times.

Destroyed fifty summoning cores by yourself in ranked matches.

Defeated an enemy at max HP with a single attack fifty times in ranked matches.

Unlocked five memories related to the story.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Garland.

Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Ace.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases in January 30, 2018 for PlayStation 4.