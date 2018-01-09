PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

View the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Trophy List; Will You Get the Platinum?

January 9, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT trophy list

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is set to release January 30, 2018 for PlayStation 4, and now we’ve got a full look at the fighting game’s trophy list. It’s the pretty usual fare for a fighting game, as it encourages players to use a wide variety of characters. Players will also have to play a lot of online play, as one of the trophies require 300 ranked wins.

Check out the full Dissidia Final Fantasy NT trophy list below:

Platinum

  • Champion of Champions
    Obtained all trophies.

Gold

  • Hardened Veteran
    Won three hundred ranked matches.
  • They’re Free! What an Offer!
    Claimed treasure three hundred times.

Silver

  • Guardian of Divine Will
    Defeated all the summons and Shinryu on Hard difficulty.
  • The Gloves Are Off
    Won one hundred ranked matches.
  • Treasure Hunter
    Claimed treasure one hundred times.
  • An Alias for All Occasions
    Obtained fifty titles within the game.
  • Archivist of Legendary Feats
    Unlocked all memories related to the story.
  • You’ll Be a Memory
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Sephiroth.

Bronze

  • Master of Many Faces
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Bartz.
  • Let the Hate Flow
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Golbez.
  • Magitek Rigger
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Terra.
  • Fools Rush In
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Kefka.
  • Fang of the Firmament
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Kain.
  • Dark Power, Hallowed Light
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Cecil.
  • Heavy Heart, Heavy Sword
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Cloud.
  • The Power of the Combo
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Exdeath.
  • Steal the Show
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Zidane.
  • The Lion’s Roar
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Squall.
  • I Will Reign
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Ultimecia.
  • Piece of Cake
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Onion Knight.
  • Dance of Death
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Kuja.
  • Newbie No More
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Tidus.
  • Old Dog, New Trick
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Jecht.
  • Sinister Minister
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Shantotto.
  • Sky’s the Limit
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Vaan.
  • Flash of Brilliance
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Lightning.
  • Height of Erudition
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Y’shtola.
  • Now You See Me…
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Noctis.
  • Wrath of the Heretic
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Ramza.
  • Breath of the Void
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Cloud of Darkness.
  • Fulgent Aegis
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Warrior of Light.
  • They Are Mere Insects
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as the Emperor.
  • Servant of the Goddess
    Completed Story Trial IV in gauntlet mode.
  • Scrivener of Tales
    Unlocked ten memories related to the story.
  • Seeker of Otherworldly Truths
    Unlocked fifteen memories related to the story.
  • Keeper of Timeless Lore
    Unlocked twenty memories related to the story.
  • Curator of Myths Immemorial
    Unlocked twenty-five memories related to the story.
  • Decked Out
    Obtained all the EX skills and summons.
  • Up to the Challenge
    Completed the Basic Trial in gauntlet mode.
  • Dimensional Drifters
    Completed Story Trial I in gauntlet mode.
  • Short and Short-Tempered
    Completed Story Trial II in gauntlet mode.
  • Mission: Exposition
    Completed Story Trial III in gauntlet mode.
  • Summon Search and Rescue
    Completed Story Trial V in gauntlet mode.
  • Every Rose Has Its Thorn
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Firion.
  • Suzerain
    Completed Summon Trial in gauntlet mode.
  • Ten to the Designation
    Obtained ten titles within the game.
  • Sparking the Flame
    Won ten ranked matches.
  • The “Me” in Team
    Defeated three opponents by yourself in a single ranked match fifteen times.
  • Not a Scratch
    Won thirty ranked matches without taking HP damage.
  • In the Nick of Time
    Interrupted five enemy attacks in a single ranked match thirty times.
  • Rock ‘n’ Roll
    Destroyed fifty summoning cores by yourself in ranked matches.
  • One-Hit Wonder
    Defeated an enemy at max HP with a single attack fifty times in ranked matches.
  • Storyteller
    Unlocked five memories related to the story.
  • I Will Knock You All Down
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Garland.
  • In the Cards
    Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Ace.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases in January 30, 2018 for PlayStation 4.

