View the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Trophy List; Will You Get the Platinum?
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is set to release January 30, 2018 for PlayStation 4, and now we’ve got a full look at the fighting game’s trophy list. It’s the pretty usual fare for a fighting game, as it encourages players to use a wide variety of characters. Players will also have to play a lot of online play, as one of the trophies require 300 ranked wins.
Check out the full Dissidia Final Fantasy NT trophy list below:
Platinum
- Champion of Champions
Obtained all trophies.
Gold
- Hardened Veteran
Won three hundred ranked matches.
- They’re Free! What an Offer!
Claimed treasure three hundred times.
Silver
- Guardian of Divine Will
Defeated all the summons and Shinryu on Hard difficulty.
- The Gloves Are Off
Won one hundred ranked matches.
- Treasure Hunter
Claimed treasure one hundred times.
- An Alias for All Occasions
Obtained fifty titles within the game.
- Archivist of Legendary Feats
Unlocked all memories related to the story.
- You’ll Be a Memory
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Sephiroth.
Bronze
- Master of Many Faces
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Bartz.
- Let the Hate Flow
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Golbez.
- Magitek Rigger
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Terra.
- Fools Rush In
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Kefka.
- Fang of the Firmament
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Kain.
- Dark Power, Hallowed Light
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Cecil.
- Heavy Heart, Heavy Sword
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Cloud.
- The Power of the Combo
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Exdeath.
- Steal the Show
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Zidane.
- The Lion’s Roar
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Squall.
- I Will Reign
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Ultimecia.
- Piece of Cake
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Onion Knight.
- Dance of Death
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Kuja.
- Newbie No More
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Tidus.
- Old Dog, New Trick
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Jecht.
- Sinister Minister
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Shantotto.
- Sky’s the Limit
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Vaan.
- Flash of Brilliance
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Lightning.
- Height of Erudition
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Y’shtola.
- Now You See Me…
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Noctis.
- Wrath of the Heretic
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Ramza.
- Breath of the Void
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Cloud of Darkness.
- Fulgent Aegis
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Warrior of Light.
- They Are Mere Insects
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as the Emperor.
- Servant of the Goddess
Completed Story Trial IV in gauntlet mode.
- Scrivener of Tales
Unlocked ten memories related to the story.
- Seeker of Otherworldly Truths
Unlocked fifteen memories related to the story.
- Keeper of Timeless Lore
Unlocked twenty memories related to the story.
- Curator of Myths Immemorial
Unlocked twenty-five memories related to the story.
- Decked Out
Obtained all the EX skills and summons.
- Up to the Challenge
Completed the Basic Trial in gauntlet mode.
- Dimensional Drifters
Completed Story Trial I in gauntlet mode.
- Short and Short-Tempered
Completed Story Trial II in gauntlet mode.
- Mission: Exposition
Completed Story Trial III in gauntlet mode.
- Summon Search and Rescue
Completed Story Trial V in gauntlet mode.
- Every Rose Has Its Thorn
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Firion.
- Suzerain
Completed Summon Trial in gauntlet mode.
- Ten to the Designation
Obtained ten titles within the game.
- Sparking the Flame
Won ten ranked matches.
- The “Me” in Team
Defeated three opponents by yourself in a single ranked match fifteen times.
- Not a Scratch
Won thirty ranked matches without taking HP damage.
- In the Nick of Time
Interrupted five enemy attacks in a single ranked match thirty times.
- Rock ‘n’ Roll
Destroyed fifty summoning cores by yourself in ranked matches.
- One-Hit Wonder
Defeated an enemy at max HP with a single attack fifty times in ranked matches.
- Storyteller
Unlocked five memories related to the story.
- I Will Knock You All Down
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Garland.
- In the Cards
Received a grade of A++ in three ranked matches as Ace.
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases in January 30, 2018 for PlayStation 4.