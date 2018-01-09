Destiny 2 Weekly Reset 1/9 – 1/15: New Nightfall, Flashpoint, More

The January 9 Destiny 2 weekly reset ends The Dawning celebration in the Tower. This week’s Flashpoint is in the EDZ, bringing players back to the Cabal and Taken infested area for yet another luminous engram. Don’t forget to purchase Cayde’s treasure maps leading to the chests in this area too.

Destiny 2 Weekly Reset 1/9 – 1/15

Nightfall: The Arms Dealer

Infinite Forest, Try to find the moment in time when Panoptes was created.

Modifiers

Prism – Attacks matching the periodically rotating focused element do more damage. Other elemental damage is reduced. Incoming damage is unaffected

Timewarp: Killing Time – Defeat enemies to extend the mission timer, up to a limit.

Challenges

Speed Of Dark: Complete the Nightfall with at least 5 minutes remaining.

Unbroken: Complete the Nightfall with fewer than 3 deaths.

Trash the Thresher: Shoot down a Thresher while fighting Bracus Zahn

Flashpoint: EDZ

Complete public events in the EDZ. Make sure to check out our Heroic Public Events guide to get the most credit for doing these public events, and a chance at exotics!

Leviathan Raid Rotation

The Gauntlet

Pleasure Gardens

Royal Pools

Calus

Raid Challenge: Calus

Meditations

Visit Ikora to replay story missions and earn tokens that can be redeemed for rewards.

1AU: The time has come to stop the Almighty. Board the ship, and shut down its annihilation weapon.

Larceny: Break into the Red Legion base and steal the personal shuttle of Thumos the no-longer-Unbroken.

Deep Storage: (Curse of Osiris mission, must have expansion to play)

Faction Weapons for Sale

Each week, you can buy a certain weapon from each vendor. These weapons require you to have turned in ten reward engrams first before you can purchase them. This total is accounted across all of your time playing Destiny 2, not just this week. These are this week’s weapons for sale.

Devrim Kay: Scathelocke – Auto Rifle

Asher Mir: Blue Shift – Rocket Launcher

Sloane: Tone Patrol – Scout Rifle

Failsafe: Agenda 5 – Pulse Rifle

Commander Zavala: Deadpan Delivery – Shotgun

Lord Shaxx: Play of the Game – Grenade Launcher

Eververse Inventory

Every week, the items for sale for Bright Dust at Eververse rotate out. Here are this week’s items.

The Gallop Emote – 400 Bright Dust

The Bureaucratic Walk Emote – 700 Bright Dust

Tropidon V Sparrow – 600 Bright Dust

Ikora's Resolve Exotic Ship – 2,000 Bright Dust

Comstock Lode Prospector Weapon Ornament – 800 Bright Dust

Mind of Its Own D.A.R.C.I. Weapon Ornament – 800 Bright Dust

Omega Mechanos Class Item – 800 Bright Dust

Flaming Arrow Shell Ghost – 400 Bright Dust

Arc Effects Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

Suros Modular Shine Shader – 40 Bright Dust

Tarnished Copper Shader – 40 Bright Dust

Fireteam Medallion Consumable – 50 Bright Dust

Gleaming Boon of the Vanguard Consumable – 350 Bright Dust

Gleaming Boon of the Crucible Consumable – 750 Bright Dust

Don’t forget to visit the Tower and pick up any quests or quest items you may need for the week, such as Cayde-6’s treasure maps, which place chests on Mercury this week. You can also head to Mercury to pick up more Lost Verses from Brother Vance to earn forge weapons (Curse of Osiris only).

The Destiny 2 weekly reset occurs every Tuesday morning at 9:00 AM Pacific. The following activities are reset each week, allowing you to earn new rewards for completing them.

Weekly Milestones Call to Arms Crucible Milestone Destination Flashpoint Milestone Heroic Strike Milestone Clan XP Milestone Weekly Challenges Milestone

Ikora Meditations (Replay story)

Heroic Adventures on Mercury

Eververse Bright Dust Inventory

Clan XP Rewards

Cayde-6 Treasure Maps

Raid Keys and Rewards

The weekly reset allows you to earn new rewards per character, except the Cayde-6 treasure maps which are account based. Destiny 2 Nightfalls are difficult timer based strikes. Rotating modifiers will allow you to earn additional time in various ways.

There is also a daily reset that occurs at the same time daily, resetting the challenges for each activity and replayable adventures at each patrol location.

Check out our Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid guide to see how best to handle Calus’ challenges. Not ready for the Raid? Our Destiny 2 endgame guide covers how to get yourself leveled up after the campaign is over.