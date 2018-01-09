Dragon Ball FighterZ Launch Event Announced for London

With the release of Dragon Ball FighterZ closing in, Bandai Namco has begun setting up events for fans of the game, and the Dragon Ball franchise as a whole, that allows them to take a trip down memory lane and play some of the Dragon Ball Z-themed games they grew up on.

According to Bandai Namco, some of the games featured at the event will be fan favorite titles such as Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 3, Dragon Ball Z Super Butoden, and of course, Dragon Ball FighterZ will on hand for players to test out. Fans can also compete during the event in various tournaments that will be taking place, so, all in all, it sounds like a pretty fun time. The event is set to take place at Under the Bridge, a nightclub located at Stamford Bridge in London. Tickets are free and players can register now, with early registrants receiving an exclusive Dragon Ball Fighter Z t-shirt.

For full details on the event, make sure to check out below:

Dates: 26 January, 2018 Address: Under the Bridge, Stamford Bridge, Fulham Road, London, SW6 1HS Opening Times:

12PM – 10PM

Tournament – Check in at 4PM Ticket Price: FREE Register for a ticket here:https://dbfzlaunch.eventbrite.co.uk

or more on the Arc System Works developed fighting game, check out my Dragon Ball FighterZ preview. Here’s a snippet of what Tyler had to say about it:

The fighting in Dragon Ball FighterZ is just as fun as it looks. The combat is instantly accessible to anyone that has played a fighting game, but there’s enough unique systems in play that competitive players will have to spend plenty of time learning the ins and outs. Going off of Arc System Works’ track record, this isn’t a game that Dragon Ball fans will want to miss out on.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is set to launch on January 26, 2018.