Fortnite Update V.2.1.0 Adds Campfires, Bug Fixes, Read the Patch Notes

Epic will take the Fortnite servers down tomorrow to add the latest Fortnite update. Patch V.2.1.0 will include multiple bug fixes that players were asking for over the holidays, in addition to adding a a new item to the game. The Fortnite servers will be going down for the update at 4:00 AM Eastern on January 10. Matchmaking services will be taken offline 30 minutes prior. Deployment shouldn’t take more than a few minutes, and players should be able to log back in a few minutes after 4:00 AM Eastern.

Here are the full patch notes for Fortnite patch V.2.1.0:

Happy New Year! We know you have all been asking for bug fixes over the holiday season, and we are here to deliver. We’ve patched up a number of issues across Battle Royale and Save the World and made a number of quality of life improvements in this patch. Cozy Campfire It’s cold outside! Gather around the fire with friends and heal up before your next battle. This healing trap must be placed on a floor and persists for 25 seconds. Heals 2 HP per second

Blue rarity

Can be found anywhere NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights (PC Only) Introducing ShadowPlay Highlights from NVIDIA! No longer will your friends have to “take your word” when you tell them about that mountain sliding snipe headshot. ShadowPlay will save plays automatically by default. You are also able to manually configure which plays get saved and customize it to fit your style. NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights is supported for all PC gamers using GeForce GTX 650 and above graphics cards. To celebrate the launch of ShadowPlay Highlights, we are hosting a contest with a grand prize of four GTX 1070 graphics cards! PATCH NOTES – BATTLE ROYALE WEAPONS The Boogie Bomb dance effect is now removed upon taking any damage. We will continue to monitor and iterate on this item’s functionality.

Changed the Boogie Bomb rarity to blue/rare to more accurately represent its true rarity. GAMEPLAY Fixed an issue which caused players to pass through their recently built and edited structures.

Fixed an issue which allowed sniper bullets to pass through players without applying any damage.

Fixed an animation issue caused by entering the DBNO state while in the air. AUDIO Increased the audible range of enemy footsteps, as well as their overall volume. We’re aware of an issue causing footsteps to sometimes play at irregular intervals when offscreen. We’re working on a fix now, expect it next update.

Enemy footsteps are easier to hear when performing certain actions such as building, shooting, or collecting resources.

Fixed an issue which caused sniper bullet impact sounds to trigger more than once per shot.

Fixed the phantom bullet sounds that are sometimes heard throughout a match.

Adjusted the volume of the AC/DC Pickaxe.

Reduced the volume of the drone that teleports player out of each match. UI Fixed an issue which caused the “Push to Talk” setting to disappear from the Battle Royale settings when restoring default settings in Save the World.

Shortened a few Daily Challenge descriptions which would run off the screen in a few languages.

Daily challenge rewards are automatically collected if another challenge is completed in the same category. For instance, if you complete a Battle Pass daily challenge but do not “collect” the reward, the reward will automatically be collected upon completing the next Battle Pass daily challenge.

GENERAL Fortnite Battle Royale now supports NVIDIA ShadowPlay highlights on PC.

Fixed a rare Battle Royale server crash. PATCH NOTES – SAVE THE WORLD GAMEPLAY Fixed an issue which caused crafting to fail even when there was space in your inventory. HEROES Fixed an issue that caused Ninja smoke bombs to heal players even when the “Medicinal Fumes” perk wasn’t unlocked.

The BASE MD perk now heals all allies on affected floors, and the perk properly applies only to the BASE placed by the Constructor.

The Energized support perk now properly increases the damage of energy attacks. Known Issue: This perk is still failing to boost abilities like Shock Tower and BASE that spawn an object that deals energy damage.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from receiving the Raider Nomad hero from the collection book. Players will be granted this hero automatically if they have reached Collection Book level 100.

MISSIONS The “Winter’s Chill”, “Cold as Ice” and “Deep Freeze” quests specify that you and your team must complete a 7-day 15 zone survival mission. These quests could unintentionally be completed by finishing a 3-day 15, 40 or 70 zone survival mission.

Fixed an issue that would award large amounts of seasonal gold even when failing an Evacuate the Shelter mission. GENERAL Fixed a rare crash that occurred when selecting “Reward Info” in the Collection Book.

