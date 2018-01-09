Bandai Namco to Hold a Live Stream for Gundam Game Announcements

Bandai Namco has just announced an upcoming live stream titled Gundam Game New Year Festival 2018, which will be held on Tuesday, January 16, at 21:00 Japan time (UTC+9). This means 12:00 GMT, 07:00 in Eastern time, and 04:00 in Pacific time. This event will be streamed on Line Live, Bandai Channel, and YouTube Live. The latter can be watched from outside Japan too, and we have provided the link with the above video.

While details on this live stream are currently scarce, Bandai Namco has specified that they will make announcements pertaining to Gundam games on home consoles. A number of guests will also be attending the stream; one of them confirmed to be Mr. Daisuke Sakaguchi, the Japanese voice actor of Uso Ewin, the protagonist of Mobile Suit Victory Gundam.

It is currently known that Bandai Namco is working on Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, a free-to-play online battle game on PlayStation 4 which is also a direct sequel to the now-closed predecessor on the PS3. We are also expecting more DLC news on Gundam Versus, which is slated to get additions of God/Burning Gundam and Master Gundam later in this month.

We are wondering if Bandai Namco has another brand-new Gundam game up their sleeves. Could they also announce a new SD Gundam G Generation, Gundam Breaker, or even a new Dynasty Warriors: Gundam game on the PS4? Let us know what you want to see in the comments.

[Source: Bandai Namco]