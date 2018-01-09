More PlayStation Games Have Been Added to the Service, Including Until Dawn

With the new year already in full swing, Sony has announced today a bunch of new games that are set to hit PlayStation Now, bringing the total count of games to the PS Now library to over 600, with more than 120 of them as PlayStation 4 titles. Sony is still offering a $9.99 first month intro offer for players, with a $99.99 12-month subscription offer still available until February 6 should players want to try the service out.

This month, a slew of new PS4 titles are set to hit PlayStation Now, including Until Dawn, Gravity Rush Remastered, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, Alienation, and even more. For the full list of new PlayStation Now titles, check out below:

New PS4 Games Until Dawn

Gravity Rush Remastered

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

Alienation

Knack

Fat Princess Adventures

Shadow of the Beast

Escape Plan

Hardware Rivals

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate PS3 > PS4 Updates Beyond: Two Souls

Heavy Rain

Super Stardust Ultra

Hohokum

Entwined

Counterspy Here are the most popular games on the service in December: Red Dead Redemption

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Mortal Kombat

WWE 2K16

Fallout: New Vegas

The Last of Us

Mafia II

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Sonic Generations

Dishonored

If you’re not a subscriber, here’s some information on how to subscribe (and some sweet holiday offers on the service):

The holidays are almost here, which means lots of free time to curl up in front of the TV for some long gaming sessions. With nearly 600 games in the service, PlayStation Now lets you play to your heart’s content. If you haven’t given PS Now a try yet, the seven-day free trial for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC is the perfect way to experience the streaming service for yourself. PS Now provides unlimited on-demand access to a growing library of nearly 600 PS4 and PS3 games, with new games added every month, and no game downloads required. PS4 save data in PS Now is even compatible with PS Plus cloud saves, so you can upload/download save files to/from your own console. The introductory offer of $9.99 for the first month (new subscribers only, available in US only) and the 12 month subscription for just $99.99 are both available for a limited time until February, so act fast. Note that in order to take advantage of the $9.99 intro offer, you will need to purchase that directly, as the 7-day trial will transition into the standard monthly subscription.

Which new additions are you looking forward to checking out?

