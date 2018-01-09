New Digimon to be Added in Hacker’s Memory Update Have Been Revealed

Bandai Namco’s official Digimon game Twitter account has tweeted that their Twitter campaign to add new Digimon in Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory through an update patch was a big success. This campaign required a particular tweet made by the account to have at least 2,018 retweets by January 5, which was reached in less than a day after the campaign had begun. The game’s producer Kazumasa “Habumon” Habu upped the ante by adding a stretch goal of 10,000 retweets, which was also finally reached on the closing days of the campaign.

[RT Campaign] Celebrating success for 2,018 RTs! The free update patch that will add 4 new #Digimon to #HackersMemory is planned to be released in late January. For the one other Digimon added to commemorate 10,000 RTs, please wait for the next information batch!

And the four new Digimon to be added in Hacker’s Memory update patch are revealed to be the full evolutionary line from Ryudamon to Ouryumon. As written in the tweet, the patch is planned to be released in late January.

Ryudamon (Rookie / Child level)

(Rookie / Child level) Ginryumon (Champion / Adult level)

(Champion / Adult level) Hisyaryumon (Ultimate / Perfect level)

(Ultimate / Perfect level) Ouryumon (Mega / Ultimate level)

As for the reward of the 10,000 retweet stretch goal, it turns out to be adding one more Digimon, whose details and release date will be informed at a later date.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory has been released in Japan last month on December 14, but the international release in the rest of the world will be coming soon on January 19.

[Source: Bandai Namco]