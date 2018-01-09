Watch the New Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies – The Darkest Shore Trailer

The first round of Call of Duty: WWII DLC is nearly upon us, and it will include the next chapter in the Nazi Zombies story, The Darkest Shore. Sledgehammer and Activision released a trailer today showing where our heroes are headed next.

The Darkest Shore follows our heroes into the next chapter of their dangerous journey. Only days after the horrific disaster of Mittelburg, the crew has received intel that suggests Doktor Straub is on an island just north of Germany. Blanketed in fog, this island is surrounded by Nazi air and sea power – and crawling with the Undead. Marie, Drostan, Olivia, and Jefferson will need to battle all this and more to uncover the mysteries hidden within the Darkest Shore.

Titled The Resistance, the first expansion for Call of Duty: WWII will bring three new multiplayer maps, alongside a brand new War Mode mission called Operation Intercept. The Darkest Shore rounds out the DLC with a new story that follows the end of the Nazi Zombies campaign found in the main game.

Our review of Call of Duty: WWII was very positive, noting that taking a step backwards was the right way for the series to take a step forward.

World War II was the right move. Call of Duty reaches back to its roots to bring players an entry worthy of the series’ namesake. The campaign is emotional, multiplayer is classic, and Nazi Zombies is downright dark and terrifying. No matter which kind of player you are, there is something for everyone, whether it’s a cinematic story, a competitive and social multiplayer, or an immensely difficult battle against undead Nazis. Call of Duty: WWII is another incredible package of experiences, each distinct from the others, but tied together by the unifying themes of World War II that deserve your attention.

The Resistance DLC pack will be available first on the PS4 starting January 30.