PlayStation Store Global Update – January 9, 2018

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

LOST SPHEAR ($49.99)(out 1-23)

The Inpatient ($39.99)(out 1-23)

PSVR Games

GHOSTBUSTERS IS HIRING Firehouse + Showdown BUNDLE ($9.99)

Ghostbusters is Hiring: Showdown ($6.99)

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO REAL BOUT FATAL FURY SPECIAL ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO TOP HUNTER RODDY & CATHY ($7.99)

Arcade Archives FRONT LINE ($7.99)

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle ($99.99)

Little Red Lie ($9.99)

Plox Neon ($7.99)

Star Ocean®: The Last Hope – 4K and Full HD Remaster ($20.99)

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim ($19.99)

Tiny Metal ($24.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Aaero: 1000DaysWasted – Drum & Bass Pack ($4.99)

Aaero Comet Ship Pack ($0.99)

ANYWHEREVR Beijing China Selection ($9.99)

ANYWHEREVR Relax Selection G ($9.99)

Injustice 2: 325,000 Source Crystals ($99.99)

Euro Fishing: Waldsee ($10.99)

Fishing Planet: Winter Pike Pack ($14.99)

Happy Dungeons 50 Free happy Jewes (Free for PS+)

Let it Die Bloody Holiday Pack ($59.99)

Let it Die TDM Holiday Pack ($9.99)

Pinball Arcade Assorted Tables ($4.99 and up)

Rugby League Live 4 – World Cup Edition ($10.49)

The Sims™ 4 Dine Out DLC ($19.99)

TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX® SIEGE – Pro League All Gold Sets 7 ($15.99)

PS Vita Games

Vegas Party ($19.99)

