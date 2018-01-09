PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of January 9, 2018

This week on the North American PlayStation Store, you’ll find discounts on some AAA games for PlayStation 4 & Vita, many great PlayStation 3 titles, and a bunch of other offerings. It’s always an exciting week on the PlayStation Store.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on January 16 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable.

All Deals The PlayStation Store doesn’t always update fully at the same time, so there may be additional sales items than those listed. We’ll be making sure to add them as they go up, so make sure to check back throughout the day. PlayStation 4 Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders – $5.99 ($8.99)

Alien Shooter + Doodle God Bundle – $3.99

ATV Drift & Tricks – $14.99

Birthdays the Beginning – $15.99

Black the Fall – $8.99

Blood Bowl 2 – $5.99

Bound – $6.99

Broforce – $3.74

Butcher – Special Edition – $5.19

Children of Zodiarcs – $12.59

CounterSpy – $5.24

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition – $11.99

Dark Souls III – $20.99 Deluxe – $33.99

Day D Tower Rush – $2.79

Dead by Daylight Special Edition – $17.99

Dead Rising Triple Pack – $20.81

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – $12.49

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – $29.99

DmC Devil May Cry – $11.99

Doodle God, Devil & Kingdom – $5.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse – $9.99 + Season Pass – $16.24

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $23.99 Deluxe – $35.99

Drawful 2 – $2.99

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – $4.99

DYING: Reborn Ultimate Bundle – $2.49

EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour – $19.99

Entwined – $3.49

Escape Goat 2 – $0.99

Escape Plan Ultimate – $5.24

EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone – $14.99

Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire – $11.99

Farming Simulator 17 Premium – $33.74 Big Bud – $10.49 KUHN – $10.49

Fat Princess Adventures – $1.99

Flower – $2.44

flOw – $2.09

Goat Simulator – $2.99 The GOATY – $8.99

Grim Fandango Remastered – $2.99

Hitman – GOTY Edition – $35.99 Upgrade – $11.99

Hotline Miami Collection – $9.99

Human Fall Flat – $5.24

Hunting Simulator – $15.99

Ironcast – $2.99

JYDGE – $8.99

KickBeat – $1.99

Killing Floor 2 – $15.99

Killzone Shadow Fall – $4.99 Intercept – $4.99

Magicka 2 – $3.74

Malicious Fallen – $10.49

Marvel Quest: Dark Reign – $1.49

Nidhogg 2 – $11.99

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $7.24

Overcooked Gourmet – $6.79 Holiday – $6.79

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate – $11.99

Pyre – $9.99

Resident Evil 0 – $7.99

Resident Evil 4 – $7.99

Resident Evil 5 – $7.99

Resident Evil 6 – $7.99

Resident Evil Deluxe Origins Bundle – $15.99

Resogun – $2.99

Ride 2 – $17.99

Ronin – $2.49

Royal Defense Complete Edition – $3.99

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter – $9.99

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – $8.49

SmuggleCraft – $9.99

Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle – $6.99

SteamWorld Dig 2 – $14.99

Steins;Gate 0 – $15.99

Styx Bundle – $17.99

Super Stardust Ultra – $4.54

Tekken 7 – $29.99 Deluxe – $46.74

The Coma: Recut – $7.49 Deluxe – $8.15

The Deadly Tower of Monsters – $4.49

theHunter: Call of the Wild – $27.99

The Jackbox Party Bundle – $17.99 The Jackbox Party Pack – $8.74

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Deluxe – $14.99

The Pure Bundle – $12.49

The Shadow Warrior Collection – $23.99

The Surge: Complete Edition – $35.99

The Technomancer – $9.99

Thimbleweed Park – $11.99

Tour de France 2016 – $9.99

Tour de France 2017 – $12.49

Trine 3 – $4.39

Trine Bundle – $4.49

Trine Trilogy – $7.49

Umbrella Corps – $5.99 Deluxe – $7.99

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered – $14.99

Vector Unit Triple Pack – $3.99

Vermintide: The Arrogance Lost Collection – $7.99

Volume – $4.99

Wheels of Aurelia – $1.99

Wild Guns Reloaded – $11.99

Worms Battlegrounds – $4.99

WRC 5 & 6 Deluxe – $11.99

WRC 6 – $9.99

WRC 7 – $24.99

The Wolf Among Us – $6.24 ($8.74)

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – $11.99

Yooka-Laylee – $13.59

Zombie Army Trilogy – $9.99 PlayStation 3 Call of Duty Ghosts Gold – $14.84 Digital Hardened – $23.99

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Gold – $16.49 Digital Pro – $26.99

CounterSpy – $5.24

Drakengard – $7.49

Entwined – $3.49

Ethan: Meteor Hunter – $2.49

flOw – $2.09

Goat Simulator – $2.99

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign – $1.49

Prototype – $7.99

Prototype 2 Gold – $8.99

Prototype Franchise Bundle – $9.99

Resogun – $2.99

R-Type Dimensions – $2.99

Sound Shapes – $6.99

The Jackbox Party Bundle – $17.99

The Jackbox Party Pack – $9.99

The King of Fighters XIII – $11.99

Yakuza 5 – $19.99 PlayStation Vita 21 in 1 Ultimate Bundle – $15.99

Adventures of Mana – $4.99

CounterSpy – $5.24

Darkest Dungeon – $11.99

Entwined – $3.49

Flower – $2.44

flOw – $2.09

Grim Fandango Remastered – $2.99

Guacamelee Bundle – $5.99

Mecho Tales – $3.99

Persona 4: Dancing All Night – $24.99

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate – $2.99

Resogun – $2.99

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle – $6.99

SteamWorld Dig 2 – $14.99

Steins;Gate 0 – $11.99

TorqueL – $3.99

Valkyrie Drive Bhikkhuni – $20.99 PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for January.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week's PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or are any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you're dealing with dozens if not hundreds of deals.

Note: As mentioned above, the PlayStation Store is still currently updating. This is likely not the complete list of deals. We’ll continue updating the list as they come in. Please check back soon for more great PS4 deals.