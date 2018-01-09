Learn about Gintama Rumble’s Boss Characters

Bandai Namco Southeast Asia has just detailed several of the bosses that will be seen in Gintama Rumble. If that wasn’t enough, they also released a brand new commercial for the upcoming PS4 action title. The bosses that were detailed were Tokumori Saigo, Housen, Abuto, and the blind master of Iai, Nizo Okada. All of those foes should provide a staunch challenge in the game, and plenty of screenshots were attached to the character bios. Gintama Rumble releases soon (January 18, 2018) in Asia, so this is part of one final marketing push.

Check out all of the Gintama Rumble bosses official descriptions!

Boss Character "Nizo Okada" in Gintama Rumble announced! A blind master of Iai, christened "Nizo the Executioner." Determined to wield the strongest sword, the Benizakura, he joined forces with Takasugi!

Boss Character "Abuto" in Gintama Rumble has new visual & battle cutscene revealed! The Harusame's 7th Division Vice-Captain. His hands are full dealing with his reckless boss, Kamui.

Boss Character "Housen" in Gintama Rumble has new visual & battle cutscenes revealed! The feared Night King who rules Yoshiwara, Garden of Paradise, with an iron fist. He once captained the Harusame's 7th Division, and is Kamui's teacher.

Boss Character "Tokumori Saigo" in Gintama Rumble has new visual & battle cutscenes revealed! One of Kabukicho's 4 Deities, he runs the Kamakko Club. Also goes by the name "Mademoiselle Saigo the Divine."

He specializes in dealing powerful blows with his hammer!

Also, check out the latest commercial for the game below:

Bandai Namco is publishing a new major information batch of Gintama Rumble in the latest Jump magazine. As reported by Ryokutya, Sakamoto Tatsuma has been confirmed added to the playable character list, bringing the current total to 12. He excels on gunfire and will have a medium-ranged moveset. The final arc of the Gintama Chronicle mode that features eight famous arcs from the Gintama storyline has also been confirmed as Rakuyou Decisive Battle arc, and it will have Batou as the enemy boss.

Gintama Rumble (preorder at Play-Asia using the code “PSLIFE” and save $3) will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on January 18, 2018. An English localization for Southeast Asia will be also released on the exact same day. However, it will be only available for PlayStation 4.



