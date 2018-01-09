Read the Madden NFL 18 Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Madden NFL 18 update 1.09 is now live for players to download. The January title update for the football game adds in several key changes such as there being a “substantial reduction to fake-outs for user controlled defenders when defending ball carrier special moves,” and a slight reduction to “fake-outs for AI controlled defenders when defending ball carrier special moves.” There are also several key bug fixes, including an issue that caused “some AI controlled ball carriers to move slowly and/or not perform special moves.”

Check out the Madden 18 update 1.09 patch notes below:

Gameplay Updates Substantial reduction to fake-outs for user controlled defenders when defending ball carrier special moves

Slight reduction to fake-outs for AI controlled defenders when defending ball carrier special moves

Addressed an issue that was causing some AI controlled ball carriers to move slowly and/or not perform special moves

Tuned to decrease range of width on kickoffs to address the kickoff exploit that could force returners out of bounds inside their own five-yard line Developer Note: Players have given us feedback that they’d like more control when clicked-on to a defender in pursuit. We wanted to provide more opportunities for both user-controlled and AI-controlled defenders to make tackles vs. jukes and spins.

For more on the football title, check out our Madden NFL 18 review.

Madden NFL 18 is an impressive leap forward for the series. Not only is Longshot an ambitious and fantastically told story, it’s one that isn’t limited to pre-existing football fans. There’s also more ways to enjoy the game than ever before, as there are several play styles that will mold the game into either a more realistic or arcade-like experience depending on what the user desires. EA Tiburon has set a new high bar for the series, that they’ll have to work towards reaching every year going forward. For now, though, NFL fans can enjoy one of the best sports games that Electronic Arts has ever put out.

Madden 18 update 1.09 is available now.

