Summer Lesson 3-in-1 Pack Announced in Japan

Bandai Namco has announced a Summer Lesson compilation package called Summer Lesson: Hikari-Allison-Chisato 3-in-1 Basic Game Pack. As the title suggests, this package lets you access all three Summer Lesson characters available so far: Hikari Miyamoto, Allison Snow, and Chisato Shinjo, as they were sold separately before this package comes out.

Summer Lesson is a PlayStation VR exclusive game that puts the player in the role of a private teacher. They are tasked to teach the heroine character for seven days. Their interactions with the heroine will also affect her grades.

However, although you can play with all three characters, this package does not contain any extra DLC which needs to be purchased separately. This puts the package in contrast with Summer Lesson: Hikari Miyamoto Collection, a physical package released in Japan on May 25, 2017, which only had Hikari but includes all extra DLC for her.

Summer Lesson: Hikari-Allison-Chisato 3-in-1 Basic Game Pack will be released in Japan on February 22. However, there is no news on whether this package will get an English release or not. Although Bandai Namco Asia had released an English localization for Summer Lesson: Hikari Miyamoto on April 27, 2017, they still have not localized Allison and Chisato’s games yet.

[Source: Bandai Namco]