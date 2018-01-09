Three new Bandai Namco Trademarks Discovered, Revealing Possible Game Titles

Earlier today, the European Trademark and Design Network reported that Bandai Namco has recently registered trademarks for three unannounced titles. The names, Lost on Arrival, Twin Mirror, and Under Glass, don’t really reveal much in the way of what they could be, but the cataloging of the brand trademarks date back to early December.

According to GameTransfers, the company also registered several web domains that are currently inaccessible but do tell us that these titles are all games in one shape or form. The full list of registered domain names can be found below, and make sure to stay tuned for any updates that might come in the future:

One of Bandai Namco’s most anticipated games of 2018 is Dragon Ball FighterZ. For more on the Arc System Works developed fighting game, check out my Dragon Ball FighterZ preview. Here’s a snippet of what Tyler had to say about it:

Since it is a Dragon Ball game, there’s also a big focus on mobility. By hitting the right trigger, players can use a special homing dash that’ll avoid Ki attacks. That’s not all, as they can also do a warp attack called Vanish that has players teleport behind their opponent and land an attack. That costs a gauge of energy, though, so it’s important that these special moves are used in moderation. The fighting in Dragon Ball FighterZ is just as fun as it looks. The combat is instantly accessible to anyone that has played a fighting game, but there’s enough unique systems in play that competitive players will have to spend plenty of time learning the ins and outs. Going off of Arc System Works’ track record, this isn’t a game that Dragon Ball fans will want to miss out on.

