Call of Duty: WWII Tops Downloaded Game Charts for US PlayStation Store in December

The PlayStation Blog just released the top downloaded games from the PlayStation Store for the month of December, and unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: WWII continues to lead the way for the rest of the games, as it took the top spot once again. Elsewhere, Gang Beasts managed to jump into the #2 spot, with Star Wars Battlefront II remaining in the top 3. As for the rest of the top 10, it looks like sports games are the theme for December, with various sports titles making the top 10. The full list of top-selling PlayStation 4, PS4 Add-Ons, and PSVR games can be found below:

PS4 Games Call of Duty: WWII Gang Beasts Star Wars Battlefront II Grand Theft Auto V Madden NFL 18 EA Sports FIFA 18 Need for Speed Payback Rocket League Human Fall Flat NBA 2K18 PS4 Add-Ons Destiny 2 – Expansion 1: Curse of Osiris Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass Ark: Aberration Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass PSVR Games Job Simulator PlayStation VR Worlds Superhot VR Accounting+ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Driveclub VR Doom VR Arizona Sunshine Weeping Doll Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul

The PlayStation Blog also has a look at the top PS3 game downloads, Vita games, and PS Classics, if you want to get a look at those. Did anything you bought make the charts for this November? What do you think will take December’s top spot?

[Source: PlayStation Blog]