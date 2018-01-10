Limited Edition of Devil May Cry HD Collection Gets Announced for Japan

Yesterday, Capcom announced that the upcoming Devil May Cry HD Collection for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC would be getting a three different Limited Editions for the Japanese market for when the game launches a few months from now. According to Capcom, the three Limited Editions will cost 9,250 yen (~$83) and include three pieces of artwork with acrylic frames featuring damage from combat and bullets. By heading over to Capcom’s site, you can take a look at all three versions.

For those that don’t know, the HD Collection bundles together Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry 2, and Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition and will feature all three games in 60fps gameplay to give players the true modern feel. The bundle will be available as both a digital and physical title and will run players only $29.99, which is not a bad price for the three games.

For more information on the three games bundle, check out below:

Devil May Cry (2001) This is the one that started it all, starring a mature and subdued Dante, which matched the mood and tempo of the game’s sense of isolation during the exploration sequences and tough-as-nails boss battles. It’s also the game that inspired my favorite TV game ad of all time: Devil May Cry 2 (2003) Taking place after the events of the first Devil May Cry, this sequel strives for a more cinematic look and feel to combat, changing things up in how the camera behaves, but also taking extreme care to make the animations more natural and fluid. Plus, you can unlock and play as Trish, featuring her own unique weapons and move set. Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition (2006) Focusing on the origins of our favorite demon hunter, this prequel features a much younger and more rambunctious Dante who cares very little about how much damage he’s doing to even his own shop as long as he can chew his pizza and kick some butt. And he runs out of pizza.

The Devil May Cry HD Collection is set to launch on March 13, 2018.