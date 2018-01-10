Six New Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Characters Teased for DLC

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases tomorrow in Japan, and Square Enix held a pre-release live stream with some new details on the season pass. It was previously known that the season pass would include six new characters, but beyond that, Square Enix has been pretty tight lipped about which fan favorites will be making the cut. On today’s live stream, the teased out some details that may help people narrow down who these six new DLC characters might be.

Here is Square Enix’s outline of what to expect from the six season pass characters:

Male, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Male, New (from older half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Female, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Male, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Female, Previously appeared in the Dissidia Final Fantasy series (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Male, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

With 15 numbered titles out right now, it’s not clear exactly where the line is drawn between the newer half and the older half (and it’s weird to think that Final Fantasy VII is technically considered to be in the older half, by simple math). If we’re going off of numbers, the divide will come either between VII and VIII, or VIII and IX. Given that five out of the six characters are from the newer half, I’m hoping “half” is more of a general descriptor than an accurate line of what constitutes newer versus older.

Each new character will come with their own standard costume and weapon, as well as two costume color variations and two additional weapons. Pricing for the North American version of the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT season pass has not yet been announced. Square Enix recently unboxed the special edition of the game, and the PlayStation Blog posted seven things you may not know about the upcoming title. The trophy list was also released this week.

What Dissidia Final Fantasy NT DLC characters do you hope Square Enix and Koei Tecmo are working on for the season pass?

[Via: Gematsu]