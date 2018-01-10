The Official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter Account Just Beeped Back to Life

Nothing’s official yet, but after being inactive for just over four years, the official Twitter account for CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 suddenly tweeted again. It was only a single word, but fans’ excitement levels are very quickly rising.

*beep* — Cyberpunk Game (@CyberpunkGame) January 10, 2018

Either CD Projekt RED is getting ready to reveal more information about their highly anticipated next title, or the machines have just gained sentience. Either way, this tweet–as simple as it is–is quite exciting and has some big implications for the future.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a highly anticipated game from the studio behind The Witcher 3. It was announced back in May 2012, but it wasn’t until January of 2013 that a teaser trailer was released. The trailer wasn’t much, but it was just enough to get fans of CD Projekt RED’s work really hyped for the game.

News about Cyberpunk 2077 has been few and far between since the initial announcement. We originally expected (perhaps hoped is the better word) to see more of the game at E3 2016, but it turned out that the studio was revealing Gwent: The Witcher Card Game instead. The studio has repeatedly assured fans that work is still progressing on Cyberpunk 2077, but was reticent to show the game off or release any further details. They’ve confirmed it will be bigger than The Witcher 3, may feature flying vehicles and character classes, and will have online elements.

In an era were every move is closely watched by the internet, particularly on high-profile games like this, I can’t imagine that CD Projekt RED booted up a Twitter account that had been dormant for over four years just for the hell of it. I’d say chances are high that we can now expect to hear more about Cyberpunk 2077 very soon, and we may soon be getting more than just cinematic teaser trailers. Or the machines have just gained sentience and are using Twitter to screw with us.