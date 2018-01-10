Out of Ammo Will Release for the PSVR at the End of the Month

Last year, Zen Studios revealed that Out of Ammo would be coming to the PlayStation VR sometime in the winter of this year, and now that release date has been revealed. The action-packed first-person shooter will be releasing for the PSVR at the end of the month on January 30.

Out of Ammo has already been out for some time on the HTC Vive, and this will be the first game from Zen Studios to make its way over to the world of PSVR. “We at Zen are determined to enable console audiences to play some of the best, most innovative indie PC games out there, and Out of Ammo perfectly speaks to the core of what this new publishing initiative is all about,” says Mel Kirk, Zen Studios’ VP, Publishing. “We’re very selective about the titles that we’ll bring from PC to console—and more will be announced in the weeks to come—but RocketWerkz made Out of Ammo an easy choice to be first out the gate. We love it. The Steam community loves it. And we know PlayStation VR owners will love it as well.”

For more information on the PSVR title, make sure to check out below:

With a simple yet engaging aesthetic approach, Out of Ammo puts players in the roles of general and grunt in the midst of heated battles intensified by the immersion of virtual reality. As general, players dictate where to place fortifications and troops. Once a sound strategy is at hand, it’s time assume the identities of any soldier on the battlefield, whether shooting machineguns and throwing grenades at the front lines or carefully executing sniper blasts from watchtowers—players can even wield pistols as a medic and blast away with a shotgun as an engineer. Switching between viewpoints is vital to success as the enemy changes its own approach in real time.

Out of Ammo is slated to launch on January 30.