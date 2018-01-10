PlayStation Owners Are Big Fans of Pornography

It turns out that PlayStation gamers are big fans of pornography (and I’m not talking about the Travis Scott song). PornHub just put out their yearly statistics report (which I assure you is the only time I ever frequent such a site). It’s actually quite the interesting look into many facets (some of those keywords!), but for our site, the most intriguing aspect is the game console traffic. Overall PlayStation managed to top the charts with a whopping 56% of game console traffic, which is up 6% from last year. Second place was Xbox at 32%, and the PlayStation Vita even had a 5% share. Nintendo owners are the most pure (or just nobody is using the Wii and Wii U anymore) as their home consoles only made up 6% of traffic.

Check out the full chart below:

One notable exclusion from these statistics are the Nintendo Switch. That’s due to the device lacking a web browser. However, PornHub announced that they will make sure to support the device if it does get web browsing capabilities later this year:

Nintendo’s original Wii had a large decrease, while the updated Wii U now accounts for 5% of console visits. Nintendo’s newest Switch doesn’t yet have a browser, although it’s rumored that one will be implemented sometime in 2018 — at which time you can be sure Pornhub’s development team will work to ensure full support.

Were you one of the 56%? If so, please don’t tell me what search terms you used. I really don’t need to know what you do in your own privacy.

[Source: PornHub (it’s safe for work!) via GoNintendo]