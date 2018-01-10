PlayStation 4 Hardware Sales Down Over Holiday Period Despite Increase in Software Sales

With 2017 in our rearview mirror and holiday sales information finally trickling in, it’s time to take a look back at how certain hardware sold throughout the year. According to a recent announcement by Sony, the company sold 5.9 million PlayStation 4 consoles over Thanksgiving and Christmas, which pushed the total install base to 73.6 million.

The amount of consoles sold over the holiday season means that Sony has sold over 20 million consoles in total during 2017, which easily makes it the best-selling console of the year. However, according to GamesIndustry.biz, the 5.9 million PS4s sold over the holidays was actually a 5% drop from the 6.2 million that sold during the holiday season last year. Despite this, software sales have actually gone up by 5.5 million, with 645 million PS4 games being sold in total.

According to PlayStation president and CEO John Korea, the biggest driving factor behind the sales is the huge support from the Sony fanbase. “Thanks to the continued support from our fans across the globe, we are honored to announce remarkable sales during the holiday season,” he said. Per Sony, the company also has seen an increase in PSN downloading, as the company says it now has 31.5 million PlayStation Network subscribers.

“PlayStation Network continues to demonstrate spectacular growth, with the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers surpassing 31.5 million, and PS Store recording its largest-ever monthly sales of content in December 2017.” said Kodera, before going on to thank the fans once again. Even though the company may have dropped in total hardware sales, Sony still seems to be the leader amongst the three consoles by a wide margin.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]