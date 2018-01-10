Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Preorder Bonuses Revealed

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is set to release on February 23, 2018, and now we’ve got details on the official preorder bonuses. There are a number of potential bonuses (including an exclusive theme for those that pre-order the digital PS4 version). The default bonus is new costumes for Asuna and Kirito, and a Silver Assault Rifle. Those that either get the Digital Deluxe Edition or Season Pass will also get bonuses.

Here’s the full list of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet preorder bonuses on console:

Pre-order incentive – Sword Art Online Asuna and Kirito costumes, and Silver Assault Rifle

Digital Deluxe Edition Incentive: Asuna and Kirito ALO costumes, and Gold Assault Rifle

Season Pass Incentive: Guitar launcher and Pink and Green Photon Sword

PSN Exclusive Pre-Order: Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Theme

PC gamers can also get some bonuses, although it’s a bit more complicated. Here’s how Bandai Namco explains the tiered system:

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet fans who pre-order the Digital Edition for STEAM on PC will also receive rewards according to the number of pre-orders reached. The Kirito SAO costume, Asuna SAO costume, and the Silver Assault Rifle are unlocked at the very first tier, the second tier includes the Kirito ALO costume, the Asuna ALO costume, and the Gold Assault Rifle. The final tier will earn all the pre-order items at the second tier plus a download code to redeem the exciting Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment, upon the February 23 release date for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will be available on February 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.