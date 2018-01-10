Take a Look at How The Witcher 3 Composers Developed the Music for the Game

Despite being out for some time, The Witcher 3 is still considered one of the greatest video games of the modern era, and rightfully so. The game still features some of the most memorable characters and moments of any game in recent memory. Earlier today, the GDC YouTube channel published a talk from the 2016 GDC that featured Marcin Przybylowicz and Mikolai Stroinski, the composers of The Witcher 3’s music.

The video (above) goes very in-depth into how the music of The Witcher 3 not only influences the narration of the game, but also showcases how beautiful, dark, and ugly the world can be at times.The two composers also discuss how they came to decide on what music to use, so any fans of both The Witcher 3 and music in games should definitely give this a listen.

In case you’ve somehow missed out on The Witcher 3, make sure to check out Chandler Wood’s review of the game:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is truly an incredible masterpiece. The writing and building of the world alone should be lauded as some of the best in video games. Stories weave in and out of one another surprisingly. The consequences of every decision are far reaching and unpredictable while also making complete sense once they happen. The world is organic, dangerous, and fun to explore. There is a true sense of reward and accomplishment. While minor design choices keep it from being absolutely perfect, The Witcher 3 will go down as one of the best games of this generation of consoles.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available now.