The Raven Remastered is Coming to the PlayStation 4 in March

THQ Nordic has announced today that The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief will be getting remastered and released again for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One later this year on March 13, 2018. The classic whodunit adventure title will go by the name The Raven Remastered.

According to THQ, The Raven Remastered will not only feature fully remastered animations, lighting and hair in full HD, but will also be subtitled in French, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese for the first time. For those who don’t know, The Raven Remastered will tell the tale of Constable Anton Jakob Zellner as he tries to bring the mysterious Raven to justice.

For more on what to expect from the upcoming game, make sure to check out below:

London, 1964. An ancient ruby is stolen from the British Museum. At the crime scene: a raven feather. Is somebody trying to follow in the footsteps of The Raven, the legendary master thief who disappeared years before? Constable Anton Jakob Zellner finds himself in the middle of the kind of murder mystery he so far only knew from reading his favourite crime novels. Nothing is what it seems. Everyone has something to hide. And the Raven is always one step ahead… A classic whodunit adventure from KING Art, the creators of the Book of Unwritten Tales-series

Experience a thrilling crime story through the eyes of multiple characters

Classic murder mystery locations, from a train in the Swiss alps, to a majestic cruise ship and the Cairo Museum

High quality voice acting from a compelling cast of quirky characters

Fully remastered animations, lighting and hair in full HD resolution

The Raven Remastered is set to launch on March 13, 2018.