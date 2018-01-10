Watch the Dragon Ball FighterZ Hit Trailer

Dragon Ball FighterZ is nearing its January 26, 2018 release date, and that means that publisher Bandai Namco is showing off more of the upcoming fighting game. The newest trailer of Arc System Works’ latest title focuses on one character: Hit. Check out the first Dragon Ball FighterZ Hit gameplay footage, and watch him unleash some of his special moves.

Check out the Dragon Ball FighterZ Hit trailer below:

For even more on the fighting game, you can check out our E3 2017 Dragon Ball FighterZ preview in order to learn more. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about it:

Since it is a Dragon Ball game, there’s also a big focus on mobility. By hitting the right trigger, players can use a special homing dash that’ll avoid Ki attacks. That’s not all, as they can also do a warp attack called Vanish that has players teleport behind their opponent and land an attack. That costs a gauge of energy, though, so it’s important that these special moves are used in moderation. The fighting in Dragon Ball FighterZ is just as fun as it looks. The combat is instantly accessible to anyone that has played a fighting game, but there’s enough unique systems in play that competitive players will have to spend plenty of time learning the ins and outs. Going off of Arc System Works’ track record, this isn’t a game that Dragon Ball fans will want to miss out on.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018.