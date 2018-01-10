Watch the Dissidia NT Ultimate Collectors Edition Unboxing

Watch the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Ultimate Collector’s Edition Get Unboxed

Square Enix just put out a new video for their upcoming fighting game Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. It shows off the game’s Ultimate Collector’s Edition being unboxed, and players can see all of the finalized products they’ll get out of the collector’s item. Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is set to release January 30, 2018 for PlayStation 4.

It’s worth noting that a Dissidia Final Fantasy NT open beta will take place from January 12 through January 21 in both North America and Europe. There aren’t many more details at the moment, but the game is shaping up to be one of 2018’s early hits and the current marketing details show Lightning and Sephiroth fighting. Square Enix promises that “more details” will be disclosed closer to the date.

Check out the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Ultimate Collector’s Edition unboxing below:

When Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases, there’ll be four separate versions that players can purchase. It’s a bit confusing, but thankfully we’ve got all the details:

Meanwhile, there are four separate SKUs of the game, with the most expensive being the $189.99 Ultimate Collector’s Edition. It features a 8.25″ tall figure of the Warrior of Light, a 15 track soundtrack, an 80-page artbook, the game’s season pass, and a unique box & SteelBook case. Other editions include the physical SteelBook Brawler Edition ($59.99), which is the standard physical pre-order version, the digital version (which comes with a mini-soundtrack and Nameless Warrior DLC), and the digital deluxe edition which has the season pass attached to it for $84.99.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT releases in January 30, 2018 for PlayStation 4.