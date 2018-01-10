Watch the Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Opening Animation and Theme Song

A PlayStation 4 remake of Senran Kagura Burst is in the works, and the latest video shows off the redone opening and new theme song. Called Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal, the title is no longer a side-scroller like the original, and is now a 3D brawler. The new theme song, “Rinne,” is performed by Hitomi Harada and Eri Kitamura (who happen to be the voice actresses for Asuka and Homura in the game)

Check out the two minute Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal opening animation and theme song below:

The latest game in the series to be released was a third-person shooter. To learn more about it, check out our Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash review. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about it:

Qualms aside, if you can look passed the risqué nature of Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash you’ll find an enjoyable shooter that can be a lot of fun in multiplayer. Sure, it might not be able to compete with the likes of Titanfall 2 in terms of gunplay, but I’ve never seen any bikini tops come undone in Titanfall either. Peach Beach Splash certainly has something unique to offer, and while all of its ideas might not be ace, you have to respect the developers for committing to an idea and simply going for it.

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal releases February 22, 2018 for PlayStation 4 in Japan. North American and European releases for the remake are not yet confirmed. We’ll have more on the action game as its 2018 release approaches.

[Source: Siliconera]