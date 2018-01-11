Activision has Closed Down its Only U.S. Distribution Center

Earlier today, Activision Blizzard announced that it had closed down its only distribution center in the U.S. According to the California Employment Development Department, the distribution center based out of Fresno, California was shut down as of January 5. The decision to close the facility comes amid a shift in the way games are made, with digital video game sales on the rise.

According to an Activision spokesman (via MarketWatch), the closure is an effort to consolidate its warehousing operations and has nothing to do with the shift to game downloads. The company will now contract a third-party that will take over from the Fresno distribution center. Of course, it’s never a good thing when closures occur, and with the people that were unfortunately laid off, we can only help they bounce back quickly.

[Source: Seeking Alpha, MarketWatch]