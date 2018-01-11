Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Officially Announce, Out in March on PS4

After a couple of months of speculation, Ubisoft finally announced that a remastered version of Assassin’s Creed Rogue will be coming to the new generation of consoles. The game, which will release on March 20, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One family of consoles, will include all of the downloadable content from the original game, including two bonus missions as well as the Master Templar and Explorer packs.

Ubisoft Sofia, the studio that developed the original game, will head up the remaster, with Ubisoft stating that the game will be available in 4K on both the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, and run in 1080p on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

For more on the original PlayStation 3 release, check out our Assassin’s Creed Rogue review. It was plagued by some technical issues, which shouldn’t be there now that it comes to PS4:

Sadly, while the visuals did have a number of issues, so did the game’s frame rate, which would periodically fluctuate and even stutter the gameplay. This only became more of a problem, as it mixed in with the game’s random bugs, such as the AI getting stuck in a loop of seeing and unseeing me every second while I was hidden, or endlessly walking into walls. There also is a number of occasions where your character will simply pass through objects in the environment, showing some clipping problems as well. I would find it difficult to truly recommend Assassin’s Creed Rogue to anyone who is not very entrenched into the story line, especially at its full retail price. It was a decent entry into the catalog of games for the series and ties itself to the other titles wonderfully, but short of being a bookmark between two landmark titles, Rogue simply doesn’t bring anything new in terms of gameplay. While it still has endless number of collection quests that can keep players busy for some time, it is almost exactly the same stuff that can be found in AC4, which is an overall better product and has multiplayer. So, unless you have exhausted that game and are in dire need to hit the seas again, I’d wait for this one to go on sale before filling in these story gaps.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered is set to launch on March 20, 2018.