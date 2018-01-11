Border Break is Coming to PlayStation 4

SEGA has just held a live stream today where they revealed a PlayStation 4 version of Border Break. This game originated as an arcade game that was first released in 2009. It has been one of the most popular arcade titles in Japan for having 10-vs-10 team battles with extensive mech customizations, and both of these features will be also present in the PS4 version.

Border Break on the PS4 will be an easily accessible free-to-play title which can be played anytime as it doesn’t have any stamina limitations, although it does still have some other forms of microtransactions. It also has a single-player Story Mode that will delve further into the game’s world settings, featuring characters like the protagonist Haty (voiced by Reina Ueda), her operator Mikoto (voiced by Rie Takahashi), and the rival Marnagal (voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi). Players can also have Beginner Matches to train with AI, Casual Matches for non-ranked PvP matches, and Ranked Matches that will determine placings in the leaderboard.

The PlayStation 4 version of Border Break will be released in Japan sometime in 2018, although Famitsu caught the series producer Seiji “Ushiman” Aoki saying “around the time it gets hot,” implying that it may be out in Summer. However, this game is not only available digitally with F2P, as SEGA is also planning a physical release that will have some exclusive bonuses. The famous composer Hiroyuki Sawano is also contributing a song for the game’s opening theme, which is Amazing Trees by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Tielle.

Finally, SEGA is also planning an open beta test session for Border Break in February 2018. Anyone with a PS4 will be able to participate in this beta without having to subscribe to PlayStation Plus.

[Source: SEGA]