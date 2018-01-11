Dark Souls: Remastered Announced, Watch the Debut Trailer

It’s official! Bandai Namco announced today that Dark Souls: Remastered is in the works. This upgraded version of the game is set to release May 25, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It’ll feature “upscaled 4K resolution with 60FPS when playing on a PlayStation 4 Pro system, Xbox One X, and PC.”

View the Dark Souls: Remastered announcement trailer:

For more on the original game, check out our Dark Souls review. Here’s what our reviewer had to say about the 2011 PlayStation 3 release: